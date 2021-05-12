STRIDE Expands to the Mile High City with Agreements to Open Seven Denver-Area Studios

IRVINE, Calif., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- STRIDE, a boutique fitness franchise that is reinventing the definition of a runner through treadmill-based interval training, announced today it has signed a new agreement which gives the franchise partner the opportunity to bring seven new studios to the greater Denver area. Backed by boutique fitness curator Xponential Fitness , the treadmill studio franchise seeks to create a welcoming, supportive space where anybody can be a walker or runner.

The first of the seven new studios is expected to open its doors in fall 2021 with additional locations soon after. The first two locations are planned to open in the Denver Tech Center and Southeast Aurora. The Denver deal was signed by brothers, Alfonso and Andres Osuna, who will be opening their additional new studios throughout the Denver metro area. While this will be their first franchise business, they own and operate a Colorado-based real estate investment and property management company as well as a digital marketing company in Monterrey, Mexico. They also have past experience managing fitness centers.

"Colorado has consistently ranked as the fittest state in the union for the last decade and yet, there is no single indoor space dedicated to walking, jogging, and running," said Jeff Stokes, President of STRIDE. "We saw such a great opportunity to reach the people of Denver and help fill the void by providing safe, healthy, beautiful spaces where anyone can walk, jog, run and transform."

Founded in 2017 in Pasadena, CA, STRIDE taps into the millions of runners and people who identify as walkers in the United States with its treadmill-based workouts that provide a mix of cardio and strength intervals, all performed on STRIDE's state-of-the-art Woodway Treadmills. Whether someone wants to walk, jog, or run, there are levels for everyone to participate, progress, and prosper. With three core class formats and a unique leveling system that allows clients to take every class as a walker or runner, each individual is able to find the workout that best aligns with their fitness abilities and goals.

In addition to Denver, STRIDE has recently announced several other franchise agreements in markets including Chicago, San Diego, Dallas, Austin, Atlanta, Pittsburgh, Phoenix, Jacksonville Beach, FL, Manhattan Beach, CA and Irvine, CA.

As part of its parent company, Xponential Fitness, and supported by its seasoned corporate team with decades in fitness franchising, STRIDE offers franchisees tremendous support, infrastructure, and knowledge to ensure their success in launching and operating a franchise. The total investment range to open a STRIDE studio is $366,750 - $546,950. For more information about STRIDE, you can visit https://www.runwithstride.com/franchise .

ABOUT STRIDE:

Founded in 2017, STRIDE is a treadmill-based cardio and strength workout designed for every fitness level. An engaging program led by dynamic authorized trainers, STRIDE offers a supportive and inclusive environment providing three signature class formats including interval, endurance-based and strength training. STRIDE is headquartered in Irvine, CA and backed by Xponential Fitness, the largest franchisor of boutique fitness brands. To learn more about STRIDE, visit https://runwithstride.com/ .

