STRIDE Partners with Road Runner Sports to Host Virtual Race for Runners Nationwide

IRVINE, Calif., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- STRIDE , the national boutique fitness franchise that offers treadmill-based cardio and strength workouts, announced today it has partnered with Road Runner Sports , the world's largest running and walking store, to host a national virtual race June 3, 2020, which is Global Running Day. Registration is now open through May 31 for a $35 entry fee, with a portion of the proceeds being donated to Feeding America®. Those who sign up will receive a downloadable bib number, branded t-shirt, finish line photo and participation medal along with a training plan from STRIDE and access to the brand's "Go the Distance While You Keep Your Distance" Facebook Page, which offers daily running, strength training, and recovery workouts.

"I've been in the running business a long time—37 years—and I've seen the industry change dramatically with the times," said Mike Gotfredson, CEO and founder of Road Runner Sports. "That's why I believe virtual races like the one we're creating with STRIDE are a big part of the future of running. It's a fun, safe way for runners and walkers all over America and the world to connect."

With social distancing guidelines still in effect in most states, runners and walkers across the nation can sign up to run a 5K or 10K distance by themselves indoors on a treadmill or outdoors on a street, track, beach or trail. On race day, participants will submit a photo of their treadmill or screenshot from their tracking device that shows their distance and pace, as well as a photo of themselves at the "finish line" via STRIDE's custom race day landing page. STRIDE will then livestream these posts on the landing page and share all of the photos through social media to commemorate everyone's success.

"With so many big races cancelled across the country due to coronavirus, we are excited to partner with Road Runner Sports to give runners a safe event to train for and participate in," said Jeff Stokes, President of STRIDE. "This virtual race is truly for everybody. You can walk, jog or run the distance inside or outside, however you are most comfortable, and celebrate with thousands of other runners across the nation when you finish."

STRIDE has always prided itself on the notion that anybody can be a runner regardless of age, fitness level or ability. Founded in 2017 and part of the Xponential Fitness family of brands, the boutique fitness brand offers treadmill-based workouts that provide a mix of cardio and strength intervals, all performed on their state-of-the-art Woodway Treadmills. With three core class formats and a unique leveling system that allows clients to take every class as a walker or runner, each individual is able to find the workout that best aligns with their fitness abilities and goals.

While STRIDE has temporarily closed its studios' doors during the current pandemic, running has seen a boom in popularity as it's one of the few activities that allows people to get outside and exercise in a safe manner.

"We have to find the silver lining in these difficult times," said Stokes. "We may not be able to help people discover their inner runners with our studio classes right now, but STRIDE and Road Runner Sports together want to do our part to keep everyone active and healthy. This virtual race is just one of the many exciting ways we can do that until everyone is able to safely return to the boutique fitness setting. We can still go the distance while we social distance."

STRIDE currently has two locations in California, and over 50 in development in cities across the country, including Scottsdale, Jacksonville Beach, Chicago, Tulsa, Dallas and Knoxville. For more information about STRIDE, visit www.runwithstride.com . To sign up for the virtual race, visit https://lp.runwithstride.com/virtual-race .

ABOUT STRIDE:

Founded in 2017, STRIDE is a treadmill-based cardio and strength workout designed for every fitness level. An engaging program led by dynamic authorized trainers, STRIDE offers a supportive and inclusive environment providing three signature class formats including interval, endurance-based and strength training. STRIDE is headquartered in Irvine, CA and backed by Xponential Fitness, the largest franchisor of boutique fitness brands. To learn more about the STRIDE franchise opportunity, visit https://runwithstride.com/ .

ABOUT ROAD RUNNER SPORTS:

Founded in the Gotfredson family garage in 1983, Road Runner Sports has grown to become the leading American retailer of running gear while still remaining family owned. Its specialty is helping people who run, train, and work out find the perfect fitting running shoes to remain injury-free and feeling great. Road Runner Sports is headquartered in San Diego, California. They have retail stores throughout California, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Georgia, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Maryland and Ohio.

SOURCE STRIDE

Related Links

https://runwithstride.com

