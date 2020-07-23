Stride Rite Celebrates Inclusivity with "Project Fits Rite" Launch

Known for providing the perfect fit for every child, Stride Rite's Project Fits Rite initiative expands on its current offering with its first-ever fully adaptable sneaker: Journey Adaptable . Journey is part of Stride Rite's machine washable Made2Play ® collection and is offered in adaptable sizes to accommodate orthotics, braces and extra wide widths. Journey is also offered in traditional sizes, so every child has access to the 'rite' fit.

Naly Lee, Director of Product Design, said "Looking ahead, this is just the beginning. We are excited to incorporate more adaptable features into different silhouettes in the future and to continue being the solution for many parents who face challenges when it comes to finding shoes for their little-ones."

Stride Rite turned to social media and engaged with an important segment of their customer base for this initiative – parents with children who wear different types of orthotics.

In addition to the features Stride Rite is already known for, including wide widths and memory foam, Journey Adaptable is crafted with:

Long, adjustable hook and loop strap that can be cut to allow for a custom fit

that can be cut to allow for a custom fit Laces for big kid sizes that make short straps a thing of the past

that make short straps a thing of the past Two removable insoles layered to adjust the depth of the shoe

layered to adjust the depth of the shoe A functional pull tab that make shoes easier to get on

that make shoes easier to get on Extra wide widths to accommodate most orthotics

About Stride Rite

Founded in 1919, Stride Rite is a leader in the children's footwear industry. With a rich 100-year history, Stride Rite delivers quality products with advanced and cutting-edge technologies. Inspired by a child's out-of-this-world imagination and the challenges of parenting, Stride Rite puts an emphasis on fit and quality because they understand that parents' greatest desire is to provide their kids with the best. Stride Rite is distributed throughout the US in specialty retailers, independent and department stores and online. Stride Rite is a division of Vida Shoes International, Inc. a global leader in the footwear industry. Learn more at www.striderite.com and follow Stride Rite on Facebook and Instagram at @StrideRite.

SOURCE Stride Rite