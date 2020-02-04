STRIDE Sprints Forward with Agreements to Open Five Chicago-Area Studios

CHICAGO, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- STRIDE, a new boutique fitness franchise that is reinventing the definition of a runner through treadmill-based interval training, announced today it has signed two agreements which will bring five new studios to the greater Chicagoland area. Backed by leading boutique fitness curator Xponential Fitness, the indoor running franchise seeks to create a welcoming, supportive space where anybody can be a walker or runner.

Growth in the coming months is being driven by a pair of franchise agreements, which will bring three studios to the suburbs and two studios to the city. The suburbs deal was signed by husband-and-wife team Jonathan and Jen Koplow, who will be opening their trifecta of studios along the North Shore between Highland Park and Evanston. The locations planned for Lakeview and Lincoln Park in the city will be owned by another pair of local entrepreneurs.

"We could not think of a more perfect place to continue growing the STRIDE brand than Chicago, where there is a great deal of passion for fitness and health and a prominent running and walking community already established," said Jeff Stokes, President of STRIDE. "With several months of cold weather every year and lots of busy intersections, conditions are not always ideal to run and walk outside in the city, so we're excited to share the benefits of STRIDE's inclusive indoor treadmill workouts with Chicagoans."

Founded in 2017 in Pasadena, CA, STRIDE taps into 60 million runners and 110 million people who identify as walkers in the U.S. alone with its treadmill-based workouts that provide a mix of cardio and strength intervals, all performed on their state-of-the-art Woodway Treadmills. Whether someone wants to walk, jog or run, there are levels for everybody to participate, progress and prosper. With three core class formats and a unique leveling system that allows clients to take every class as a walker or runner, each individual is able to find the workout that best aligns with their fitness abilities and goals.

In addition to Chicago, STRIDE has recently announced several other franchise agreements in markets including Jacksonville, San Diego, Manhattan Beach, Santa Rosa and South Bay.

As part of its parent company, Xponential Fitness, and supported by its seasoned corporate team with more than two decades in fitness franchising, STRIDE offers franchisees tremendous support, infrastructure and knowledge to ensure their success in launching and operating a franchise. The total investment range to open a STRIDE studio is $233,900 to $493,000. For more information about STRIDE, you can visit https://bit.ly/OwnASTRIDE.

