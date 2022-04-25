STRIDE TECH MEDICAL, INC. RELEASES INITIAL DATA COLLECTION RESULTS

"We are able to show significant progress in all areas of data collection and efficacy." Tweet this

Humsini Acharya, co-founder and Chief Research Officer said "We are able to show significant progress in all areas of data collection and efficacy. The potential for biofeedback to improve walker use habits is demonstrated in the data. We look forward to collecting larger data sets to continue our goal of proving efficacy in clinical metrics and trials." Please visit StrideTech's website for more information and to view slides of the data.

"The StrideTech GO device has seen an enormous number of iterations since our first product concept. We have incorporated years of testing, algorithm tuning, and development. We've since partnered with The Human Dynamics Laboratory and the University of Denver, to ensure our sensors measure human biomechanics as accurately as possible." said co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Andrew Plum.

