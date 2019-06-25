Striim Ranked #1 in the Bay Area News Group's 2019 Top Workplaces Award

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Striim, provider of an enterprise-grade platform for streaming data integration, today announced it has been awarded the number one ranking in the Small Companies category of the Bay Area News Group Top Workplaces award. This is the third year in a row that Striim has included in the top five, and the second time in three years it has received the top ranking.

Bay Area News Group's Top Workplaces 2019

The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC, a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

"It's a great honor to once again be recognized as the #1 top workplace for small companies in the Bay Area by such a well-respected organization as the Bay Area News Group," said Katherine Rincon, SVP of Marketing at Striim. "It's extremely competitive in the Bay Area, and specifically in the Silicon Valley, to attract and retain top talent. By offering the opportunity to work on leading-edge technology in a fun and nurturing company culture, Striim continues to earn the satisfaction, motivation, and respect of its employees."

"Top Workplaces is more than just recognition," said Doug Claffey, CEO of Energage. "Our research shows organizations that earn the award attract better talent, experience lower turnover, and are better equipped to deliver bottom-line results. Their leaders prioritize and carefully craft a healthy workplace culture that supports employee engagement."



"Becoming a Top Workplace isn't something organizations can buy," Claffey said. "It's an achievement organizations have worked for and a distinction that gives them a competitive advantage. It's a big deal."

To view the full list of winners, click here. To learn more about what makes Striim a top workplace, read out blog post "Striim Sweeps 2019 Best Places to Work Awards."



About Striim

The Striim® platform is an enterprise-grade stream data integration solution for moving data in real time to the cloud and other targets. Striim makes it easy to continuously ingest high volumes of streaming data from diverse sources (both on-premises and in the cloud), and provide stream processing and transformations to support cloud adoption, and multi- and hybrid cloud infrastructures, as well as Kafka, Hadoop, and NoSQL integrations. Striim can continuously collect data from enterprise databases (using non-intrusive change data capture), log files, cloud applications, messaging systems, and sensors, and deliver to virtually any target on-premises or in the cloud with sub-second latency. For more information, visit www.striim.com, read our blog at www.striim.com/blog, follow @striimteam, or download the Striim platform.

About Energage, LLC

Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Energage is a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools that help leaders to unlock potential, inspire performance, and achieve amazing results within their organizations. The research partner behind the Top Workplaces program, Energage has surveyed more than 57,000 organizations representing well over 19 million employees in the United States.

