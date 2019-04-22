Striim Wins Top 10 "Best Place to Work" in the Bay Area for Third Year

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Striim, provider of an enterprise-grade platform for streaming data integration, announced today that it has been recognized as a Top 10 2019 Best Place To Work in the Bay Area, an awards program presented by the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal. Striim ranked the #7 Best Place to Work among companies with less than 100 employees in the Bay Area.

"We're thrilled to be included on the San Francisco Business Times and Silicon Valley Business Journal's Best Places to Work list for the third year in a row as a top 10 company," said Katherine Rincon, SVP of Marketing at Striim. "While we're very passionate about Striim's streaming data integration technology, we have that same drive for making the company a fun and collaborative work environment. It's great to see that it continues to translate well as our company grows."

Select employers from the Bay Area, including Striim, were named winners at the Best Places to Work annual award ceremony, held on April 18, 2019. These winning organizations were honored for having created exceptional workplaces that their employees value highly.

Award applicants were evaluated and ranked across 5 categories according to the number of Bay Area employees. The ranking found companies in the region whose employees rate them as the highest on such values as fun, collaborative culture, solid compensation and benefits offerings and other amenities, as well as management practices.

About Striim

The Striim® platform is an enterprise-grade streaming data integration solution for moving data in real time to the cloud and other targets. Striim makes it easy to continuously ingest and process high volumes of streaming data from diverse sources (both on-premises or in the cloud) to support a modern cloud infrastructure, as well as Kafka, Hadoop, and NoSQL integration. Striim can collect data from enterprise databases (using non-intrusive change data capture), log files, messaging systems, and sensors in real time, and deliver to virtually any target on-premises or in the cloud with sub-second latency. For more information, visit www.striim.com , read our blog at www.striim.com/blog , follow @striimteam , or download the Striim platform.

About 2019 Bay Area Best Places to Work

Best Places to Work is an innovative publication and awards program produced by the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal. The rankings were determined by surveys that went directly to employees who answered a series of questions. The survey was administered online by the employers and through a service provided by Quantum Workplace, our research partner. The rankings are numeric based on Quantum's scoring process. By ranking companies and sharing best practices we facilitate idea sharing and help other companies learn from the best.

