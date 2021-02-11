Strikepoint Media Announces Danielle Korpman as Vice President

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Strikepoint Media, Inc.— an industry leader in digital marketing, media buying, lead generation, and funnel building—is proud to announce that Danielle Korpman has been promoted to Vice President.

"Danielle has played a critical role in Strikepoint's success. Her knowledge and experience as a digital marketer have helped us generate over $750 million in revenue for our clients. Danielle's leadership abilities have helped shape our team of over 45 employees into one of the best digital marketing teams in the industry. We are proud and honored to have her on the executive team as Strikepoint's first Vice President," said CEO and Co-Founder Jeremy Blossom.

Danielle, a Newport Beach native, Corona del Mar HS and Harbor Day School alum, has more than 16 years of experience in marketing and has spent the last seven years at Strikepoint Media, most recently serving as Marketing Director. Danielle has played a crucial role in the growth that Strikepoint has achieved over the years, leading the marketing department to new highs consistently.

"I am thrilled to join the executive team at Strikepoint Media. Strikepoint is a special place where motivated marketers and creatives can do their best work and thrive. I look forward to working closely with our agency teams and continuing to make improvements for the benefit of our clients and advertisers to generate more customers and better results," said Danielle.

Danielle's experience in marketing started at The University of San Francisco, where she received a Bachelor of Science in Marketing and a minor in Fine Art. Before joining Strikepoint, Danielle worked in a variety of marketing roles, including Senior Account Executive at OC Public Relations where she also started and ran an email marketing and social media division.

"Danielle's marketing strategies, ability to manage a team, and take a plan from concept to generating more customers and revenue for our clients is remarkable. Her passion and dedication to digital marketing inspire the team every day and we are beyond thrilled to welcome her into her new VP role. I know it will mean even more success for the Strikepoint team and our clients," said President and Co-Founder Bryan Rosenkrantz.

About Strikepoint Media

Strikepoint Media was founded in 2013 and has quickly grown into a leader in the digital marketing industry, with more than $750 million in revenue generated for their clients. With clients all over the globe, they specialize in media buying, lead generation, funnel building, website design and development. They were recently featured on INC 5000's List of Fastest Growing Companies in the United States.

