Striking Whippet (Hound Group) Wins "National Dog Show Presented By Purina®"

OAKS/VALLEY FORGE, Pa., Nov. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A top-ranked, energetic Whippet named "Whiskey" captivated Best In Show Judge Geir Flyckt-Pedersen and a capacity crowd in Philadelphia to win the Best In Show title for 2018 at "The National Dog Show Presented by Purina."

A three-year-old male weighing 30 pounds, the athletic canine came in with over 120 Hound Group firsts and 19 Bests in Show. He topped six other group-winning canines advancing out of the 1,992-dog competition at the tradition-rich, all-breed show hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia.

Coverage of the show and Whiskey's triumphant moments were broadcast to a holiday audience totaling some 20 million on NBC Thanksgiving Day following the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. NBC airs an encore presentation of the two-hour special Saturday, November 24.

"He is a beautiful breed type," said Best In Show Judge Geir Flyckt-Pedersen of Sarasota, Florida. "You look for star quality. The winning dog has to sell himself, have personality and showmanship. When that is in combination with good movement, you have something."

Breeder/owner/handler Justin Smithey was hopeful as the Best In Show announcement arrived. "What was special about today? Whiskey was special today and is special every day," offered Smithey, who has worked with Whippets for decades and is a rarity at the top levels of the sport fulfilling all three roles. "You want your dog to perform in the pressure of the show with the lights and the sounds and the crowd. And that's what Whiskey gave me today."

With the victory in Philadelphia, Whiskey, the #1-ranked hound in the country, becomes one of the favorites to win the prestigious Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show title at Madison Square Garden in New York City early next year.

Whiskey's registered name is GCHP Pinnacle Tennessee Whiskey and he is owned by Smithey and Dr. Ken Latimer of Toano, Virginia.

The following are the other 2018 National Dog Show Group Winners:

Terrier Group – a Wire Fox Terrier named "King" of Rialto, CA

Toy Group – a King Charles Cavalier Spaniel named "Bogie" of Derry, NH

named "Bogie" of Sporting – a Chesapeake Bay Retriever named "Ducky" of Mattapoisett, MA

Non-Sporting – a Lhasa Apso named "Billy" of Mililani, HI

Working Group – a Doberman Pinscher named "Irupe" of Sandy Hook, CT

Herding Group – a Pembroke Welsh Corgi named "Bella" of Hudson, OH

SOURCE The National Dog Show