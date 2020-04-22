String Real Estate Expands Client Offering with Four Key Promotions

WASHINGTON, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- String Real Estate Information Services ("String" or "String Real Estate") the leading provider of title search, production and curative solutions, announced today that the firm has promoted Gokul Krishnan to Director of Operations, Prakash Rajagopalan to Senior Vice President of Finance, Kris Gurumoorthy to Vice President of Title Operations, and Bhaskar Reddy to Vice President of Training and Quality.

Mr. Krishnan brings over 25 years of experience in operations and IT security, with over 16 years of focused title industry experience with String. In his new role as Director of Operations, Mr. Krishnan will be expanding the String India centers to increase productivity, scalability, and employee engagement throughout the firm. Mr. Krishnan has been with the String since its founding in 2004.

Mr. Rajagopalan, a Chartered Accountant, has over 30 years of global experience guiding and streamlining corporate accounting, financial planning, sales and acquisitions, and statutory compliance across various industries. In his new role as Senior Vice President of Finance, Mr. Rajagopalan will continue oversight of String's finance and administration to ensure appropriate valuation and research of future acquisitions. Mr. Rajagopalan has been with the firm since 2013.

Mr. Gurumoorthy brings a wealth of knowledge to the firm, having over 23 years of experience across various sectors and 16 years of title industry experience with String. In his new role as Vice President of Title Operations, Mr. Gurumoorthy will continue overseeing legacy title operations and managing process service delivery with a specific focus on seamless execution and client satisfaction. Mr. Gurumoorthy has been with the String since its founding in 2004.

Mr. Reddy brings over 17 years of experience in the mortgage, title, and settlement sectors, with the majority focused on migration and client process transition to his new role. In his new position as Vice President of Training and Quality, Mr. Reddy will be heading the training and quality departments across all three of String's offshore locations. He will also support function teams in the title secondary operations and coordinate String's automation initiatives. Mr. Reddy has also been with the String since its founding in 2004.

"Gokul, Prakash, Kris and Bhaskar are core members of the String team and have been vital to their success," said Prashant Kothari, Managing Director of String. "These promotions highlight String's success in building an industry leading operations team, with an unparalleled work ethic and dedication. Our strong foundation has enabled us to weather dislocations like the Covid-19 lockdown better than any of our peers. We continue to find ways to help our clients in the title industry achieve success."

Mr. Krishnan, Mr. Rajagopalan Mr. Gurumoorthy, and Mr. Reddy, all based in India, assumed their roles on April 1st. Mr. Krishnan and Mr. Rajagopalan will continue reporting to Prashant Kothari, and Mr. Gurumoorthy and Mr. Reddy will continue reporting to Mr. Krishnan.

String (www.stringinfo.com) is the leading solutions provider to the title industry with 16 years' of specialized experience. String's mission is to help title agents build better, more efficient and cost-effective businesses by helping them lower costs, increase margins and improve operational efficiencies. String offers title search, production and curative services for a variety of secondary market players. String has won several accolades including the Smart CEO Future 50 Award, the Inc. 5000 list of Fastest Growing Private Companies in the US & the MAP Vital factors Solutions Award.

For more information, please visit www.StringInfo.com or contact Andy Garrett (Managing Director, Global Head of Marketing) at [email protected].

