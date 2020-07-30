String Real Estate Expands U.S. Operations Team

WASHINGTON, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- String Real Estate Information Services ("String"), the leading provider of title search, production and curative solutions, announced today the expansion and restructuring of their U.S. operations team. Amongst the additions is Brian Ferrito, who joins the firm as Vice President of Title Operations, transitioning from String's parent company, SitusAMC.

Reporting to Director of Operations, Gokul Venkat, Brian will be managing String's newly structured onshore team, focusing on overall project management and customer satisfaction for secondary market title support. Brian, who previously served as Vice President of Operations at SitusAMC, brings over 20 years' experience in the residential mortgage and banking industry to the firm.

"String has built a strong reputation as a leader in the title industry with a broad and innovative offering. I look forward to working with the talented team to support our client's secondary market title needs."

- Brian Ferrito, Vice President, Title Operations

With the expansion of U.S. Operations team, Kathryn Magee has been named Assistant Vice President of Title Operations, reporting directly to Brian. In her new position, Kathryn will be managing the title abstractor network and will also be supporting String's India team with title search quality. Kathryn also transitioned to String from SitusAMC, where she served as Assistant Vice President of Operations.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Brian and Kathryn to String and I look forward to supporting their work to expand our firm's operational capabilities," said Prashant Kothari, Managing Director of String.

Brian and Kathryn assumed their new roles on July 7th.

String (www.stringinfo.com) is the leading solutions provider to the title industry with 16 years' of specialized experience. String's mission is to help title agents build better, more efficient and cost-effective businesses by helping them lower costs, increase margins and improve operational efficiencies. String offers title search, production and curative services for a variety of secondary market players. String has won several accolades including the Smart CEO Future 50 Award, the Inc. 5000 list of Fastest Growing Private Companies in the US & the MAP Vital factors Solutions Award.

For more information, please visit www.StringInfo.com or connect with one of our experts at [email protected].

