String Real Estate Information Services Launches New Brand Identity and Website

From its robust solutions to innovative technologies to first-class client service approach, staying ahead of the curve has been a consistent part of the String brand and philosophy for over 17 years. String's reimagined identity embraces this legacy, bringing the brand to life through a new modern logo, refreshed color palette, and value-driven tagline – The Title Industry's Direct Line To Success – that embodies the firm's passion for the industry and commitment to delivering exceptional client outcomes.

Along with the new brand identity, String has a launched a new website featuring the new, identity system. Reflecting String's strong commitment to delivering vale for its clients, the new website provides access to the solutions and insights to help the title industry succeed.

String (www.stringinfo.com) is the leading solutions provider to the title industry with 16 years' of specialized experience. String's mission is to help title agents build better, more efficient and cost-effective businesses by helping them lower costs, increase margins and improve operational efficiencies. String offers title search, production and curative services for a variety of secondary market players. String has won several accolades including the Smart CEO Future 50 Award, the Inc. 5000 list of Fastest Growing Private Companies in the US & the MAP Vital factors Solutions Award.

For more information, please visit www.StringInfo.com or connect with one of our experts at [email protected].

