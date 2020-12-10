Stringr Launches 'Dual Live,' Enabling Simultaneous Live Video Capture From Two Cameras on the Same Smartphone

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stringr, creator of the largest international on-demand video news and content service, today announced the launch of Dual Live; a new tool that leverages smartphones' multi-lens capabilities to enable simultaneous live streaming in HD from front and back cameras.

Optimized for iPhone 11 and 12 devices and provided exclusively within the Stringr app, Dual Live offers first-of-its-kind functionality for videographers in the field, effectively doubling the amount of usable content they can gather or livestream in a single shoot.

While interviewing subjects, for example, both interviewer and interviewee can be recorded in unison. Events can be shot in both close-up and wide-angle formats simultaneously to allow more variety of footage. Speakers or panelists can be recorded or streamed along with audiences' real-time reactions, and users can conduct on-screen reporting while capturing the shot in front of them. Everything that Dual Live captures can be streamed live in HD or uploaded to the Stringr platform for later use.

"With the video quality possible today, smartphones have become indispensable to videographers and journalists in the field," explained Brian McNeill, COO and co-founder of Stringr. "We build products that enable users to grab the best shots and tell the strongest stories on our platform. With Dual Live, we're opening a world of potential for our videographers and creators."

Dual Live will not only be a boon for newsgatherers in the field, it will also aid creators on the commercial side. Applied to Stringr's Embed.Commerce brand offerings, Dual Live will help influencers grab faster, more dynamic content to better illustrate real-life usage of new products.

"We have tens of thousands of talented users on our platform and our job is to put the best tools in their hands," added McNeill. "We can't wait to see what they'll create with Dual Live."

About Stringr

Stringr (http://www.stringr.com) is a comprehensive video news and content provider built on a proprietary, international network of more than 120,000 responsive videographers. Leveraging this network and its marketplace platform, Stringr provides broadcast-quality video and custom news packages to every major US market and the United Kingdom. Stringr is based in NYC and was founded in 2014 by Lindsay Stewart and Brian McNeill, who met at The Wharton School.

