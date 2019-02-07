Stripes® Stores to Release Limited-Edition Selena Cups

Stripes officials have said they expect the cups to go fast. Selena fans will be able to purchase the first of three unique cup designs Saturday, Feb. 23, at 10 a.m. – limit two per person, while supplies last. Customers and Selena fans may begin lining up at participating Stripes stores as early as 8 a.m. Feb. 23, prior to the 10 a.m. release.

To publicize the cup launch, Stripes released a video today on Facebook revealing the first of the three 2019 designs, along with information on when and where to purchase. New designs will be released in March and April to complete the three-cup collection. The official release dates will be announced later this month.

Company officials worked with Selena's sister, Suzette Quintanilla, to create the three designs for the 2019 collection featuring the music legend.

"We are excited to work yet again with Stripes on these beautiful commemorative cups for the fans," said Quintanilla, CEO of Q Productions. "Selena definitely continues to inspire us all, and this is just a small gesture to help celebrate her amazing Legacy that will be celebrated in her hometown of Corpus Christi, Texas, on April 12 and 13 at Fiesta De La Flor."

The first cup design is called "Queen of Cumbia" and features a nod to pop art with a retro-look around a black and white sketch of Selena. This year's cups hold either hot or cold beverages and are double wall-insulated, dishwasher safe and BPA free.

"We are honored to collaborate again with Suzette, Selena's sister, on the release of the 2019 Selena commemorative cup collection," said 7-Eleven (Stripes) Senior Vice President, Brad Williams. "Selena is such an inspiration to our customers and her fans. We look forward to bringing all three of these beautifully designed, high-quality Selena cups to our customers. We encourage Selena fans to get their cups early, while supplies last."

Stripes is a founding sponsor of the fifth annual Fiesta de la Flor (FDLF), a two-day event held in Corpus Christi, Texas, honoring the life and legacy of Selena Quintanilla. This year's FDLF is April 12-13, in the superstar's hometown.

Selena fans will have an opportunity to purchase the entire 2019 three-cup collection, while supplies last, at the Laredo Taco Company® food trailer during the event. It will be located at Stripes La Plaza on the event grounds. The limit is two sets of cups per customer, while supplies last.

For updates and information on the sale of the Selena cups both at Stripes and FDLF, visit the Stripes Facebook page. The official hashtag is #SelenaStripesCup.

"We love working with Stripes and are delighted that fans have a chance to add these three beautiful cups to their Selena collections," said Paulette Kluge, CEO of the Corpus Christi Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The 2019 Selena commemorative collectible cups are a limited-edition, limited-supply item, and Stripes officials are expecting the cups to sell out quickly. Customers are encouraged to review the Selena cup FAQs regarding the release and sale of the cups. They can be found at www.stripesstores.com/Selena.

