STRIVE Names Cynthia Trevor As National Vice President Of Development & Communications

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- STRIVE announced today that Cynthia Trevor has joined the national leader in workforce development helping individuals from underserved communities as its new National Vice President of Communications & Development. In addition to her development and fundraising responsibilities, Ms. Trevor will play a critical role in moving STRIVE towards execution of a new five-year plan designed to strengthen the organization's presence and impact across the country. The search was conducted by Koya Leadership Partners.

"Cynthia's breadth of experience and energy adds significant depth to our team at a critical time in our development, and I'm thrilled to welcome her to STRIVE," said STRIVE President and CEO Philip Weinberg. "As we elevate and expand STRIVE's national impact, Cynthia's proven leadership and expertise will allow us to pursue an ambitious national agenda."

Ms. Trevor brings more than 15 years fundraising experience to STRIVE. Previously, she served as the Director of Development at Asphalt Green, a prominent sports and fitness nonprofit in New York City. She oversaw a 63% increase in support over her tenure leading the department, responsible for giving by from individuals, foundations, corporations, and special events. Ms. Trevor holds a Master's in Public Administration from Baruch College and a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from the University of Maryland, College Park.

"It is a privilege to work with Phil, the Board of Directors, and the Executive team to take STRIVE to its next level of success," said Ms. Trevor. "STRIVE's programs produce results, changing the lives of our clients, their families, and our communities. I look forward to expanding STRIVE with our partners and funders in New York City and beyond."

About STRIVE

STRIVE (www.striveinternational.org) is a national workforce development leader providing individuals from underserved communities with the training and support they need to obtain meaningful employment and achieve economic self-sufficiency. Headquartered in East Harlem, and since its founding in 1984, STRIVE has helped more than 73,000 individuals prepare for job success by implementing employment programs geared toward adults, youth, and people involved in the justice system.

