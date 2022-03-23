Striveworks Awarded Basic Ordering Agreement for DoD AI Data Readiness by U.S. Army Contracting Command

MLOps Leader Eligible to Participate in the Data Readiness for Artificial Intelligence Development Program

AUSTIN, Texas, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Striveworks , a leader in MLOps for highly regulated industries, announces its award of a basic ordering agreement (BOA) for The Data Readiness for Artificial Intelligence Development (DRAID). The award, which has a $242 million ceiling across its recipients, was made by the U.S. Army Contract Command on behalf of the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC).

The BOA is a contract vehicle established for decentralized ordering and will remain active for Striveworks for five years. Through this award, Striveworks' proven MLOps capabilities will be readily available to support the agile delivery of AI data readiness capabilities for the DoD, including:

Data Science

Data Engineering

Data Architecture

Synthetic Data Generation and Data Anonymization

Software Development, Modification, and Configuration

Cloud Integration and Alignment

"We look forward to a partnership through the JAIC DRAID BOA with the Chief Digital Artificial Intelligence Office," said Striveworks Executive Vice President, Quay Barnett . "Striveworks seeks to leverage our tactical data team expertise through the JAIC DRAID BOA to accelerate the delivery of AI-enabled capabilities, scale the Department-wide impact of AI, and synchronize DoD AI activities to expand Joint Force advantages."

Striveworks has an extensive record of positive performance in delivering software and data science products and services within DoD operational environments. The firm's pioneering work in delivering data science and software solutions to DoD customers inspired the creation of Chariot, a cloud-agnostic MLOps platform designed to address the unique challenges of operational data science in a cost-effective and scalable manner.

ABOUT STRIVEWORKS

Striveworks is a pioneer in operational data science for national security and other highly regulated spaces. Striveworks' flagship MLOps platform is Chariot, purpose-built to enable engineers and business professionals to transform their data into actionable insights. Founded in 2018, Striveworks was highlighted as an exemplar in the National Security Commission for AI 2020 Final Report.

Follow Striveworks on LinkedIn and request a demo .

ABOUT THE JAIC

The Department of Defense (DoD) Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) was established in 2018 to be the focal point of the DoD Artificial Intelligence (AI) Strategy to accelerate scaling AI and its impact across the Department. Working closely with the Services, Combatant Commands, and other Components, JAIC helps identify appropriate use cases for AI across DoD, develops capabilities, and scales impact across our enterprise with the goal of transforming the DoD through AI.

Media Contact:

Tracy Shank

Marketing Director

[email protected]

805-874-2650

www.striveworks.us

SOURCE Striveworks, Inc.