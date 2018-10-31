Stroke Diagnostics Market in North America & Europe - Forecast to 2025: Expected to Reach $2.35 Billion
The "North America and Europe Stroke Diagnostics Market Analysis Report By Technology (MRI, CT Scan, Carotid Ultrasound, Cerebral Angiography, Nuclear Imaging), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The North America and Europe stroke diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 2.35 billion by 2025. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period.
Rising geriatric population in countries like U.S. and Germany has led to high growth of the market. Unhealthy lifestyle is another significant factor driving demand for stroke diagnostic products. Rise in awareness among people pertaining to stroke diagnosis and treatment is also expected to foster market growth.
Key Findings
Companies Featured
- CT scan was the dominant technology segment in 2016 due to its high usage rate for stroke evaluation and is considered as a preliminary testing technique
- Carotid ultrasound segment is anticipated to showcase lucrative CAGR during the forecast period owing to the advantages like noninvasive technique and cost-effectiveness
- MRI segment held significant revenue share in 2016 owing to innovations and advancements for improved diagnosis
- Cerebral angiography is expected to exhibit lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to rising adoption of minimally invasive diagnostic techniques
- North America held the largest market share in 2016 due to rise in unhealthy lifestyles leading to obesity and diabetes, especially in U.S. Europe contributed to significant market share due to increasing geriatric population in Germany
- Siemens Healthcare
- Cordis Corporation
- Boston Scientific Corp.
- GE Healthcare
- Philips Healthcare
- Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation
- Hitachi Medical Systems
- Neusoft Medical Systems
Topics Covered
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
Chapter 3. Market Snapshot
Chapter 4. Market Variables, Trends & Scope
Chapter 5. North America & Europe Stroke Diagnostics Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 6. Stroke Diagnostics Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Technology
Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/t7j75w/stroke?w=5
