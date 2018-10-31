Stroke Diagnostics Market in North America & Europe - Forecast to 2025: Expected to Reach $2.35 Billion

DUBLIN, Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "North America and Europe Stroke Diagnostics Market Analysis Report By Technology (MRI, CT Scan, Carotid Ultrasound, Cerebral Angiography, Nuclear Imaging), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America and Europe stroke diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 2.35 billion by 2025. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period.

Rising geriatric population in countries like U.S. and Germany has led to high growth of the market. Unhealthy lifestyle is another significant factor driving demand for stroke diagnostic products. Rise in awareness among people pertaining to stroke diagnosis and treatment is also expected to foster market growth.

Key Findings

Companies Featured

CT scan was the dominant technology segment in 2016 due to its high usage rate for stroke evaluation and is considered as a preliminary testing technique

Carotid ultrasound segment is anticipated to showcase lucrative CAGR during the forecast period owing to the advantages like noninvasive technique and cost-effectiveness

MRI segment held significant revenue share in 2016 owing to innovations and advancements for improved diagnosis

Cerebral angiography is expected to exhibit lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to rising adoption of minimally invasive diagnostic techniques

North America held the largest market share in 2016 due to rise in unhealthy lifestyles leading to obesity and diabetes, especially in U.S. Europe contributed to significant market share due to increasing geriatric population in Germany

Siemens Healthcare

Cordis Corporation

Boston Scientific Corp.

GE Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

Hitachi Medical Systems

Neusoft Medical Systems

Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Market Snapshot



Chapter 4. Market Variables, Trends & Scope



Chapter 5. North America & Europe Stroke Diagnostics Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 6. Stroke Diagnostics Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Technology



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape



