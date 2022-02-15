Stroke Post Processing Software Market Size Worth $334.1 Million by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global stroke post processing software market size is expected to reach USD 334.1 million by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2030. Stroke post processing software empowers physicians to make faster decisions related to stroke patients. The AI-powered software solutions enable earlier patient transfer processes. The adoption of AI-based stroke management solutions achieves better stroke treatment outcomes.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

Based on the installation, the desktop segment held the largest revenue share in 2021 owing to the advantages offered by desktops such as higher flexibility, easier data backup, quick accessibility, and comparatively lower costs.

The mobile phones and tablets installation segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2030 as these portable devices offer convenient installation, user-friendly functions, and complete operational control. In addition, mobile phones enable effective communication and coordination among stroke specialists.

By modality, the MRI segment dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period, as early diagnosis of stroke can reduce the patient's chances of living with a disability and MRI offers a clear view of the changes in the brain by using magnetic fields and radiofrequency pulses.

On the basis of type, the ischemic stroke segment captured the largest revenue share in 2021 and is likely to exhibit the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, as stroke is the second leading cause of death worldwide. In addition, ischemic strokes account for around 87% of total stroke cases.

In terms of end-use, the hospitals and clinics segment led the market in 2021 and is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2030. Hospitals rely on AI solutions for the automated analysis of stroke data, enabling faster decision-making for the treatment.

Stroke Post Processing Software Market Growth & Trends

The COVID-19 pandemic impacted the market in the initial stage as many healthcare services were limited, as there were high risks of spreading the virus. However, the market conditions recovered faster due to the sensitive nature of the stroke. Due to the availability of guiding post-stroke management software, the frontline professionals are now capable of making better treatment-related decisions. Technological advancements have significantly increased the adoption of AI-driven stroke management software.

North America held the largest revenue share in 2021 due to factors such as the rising prevalence of stroke cases in the region and supportive R&D investments to improve healthcare infrastructure. Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period owing to the rising awareness regarding stroke, growing R&D in manufacturing, and technological advancements in the region.

The growing use of artificial intelligence for the diagnosis and treatment of strokes is likely to bode well for the market. The development of newer solutions catering to patient data processing is likely to contribute to the market growth. The processed patient data can focus on a specific set of people at risk of developing diseases by identifying a disease pattern from the personalized data. Furthermore, the market players including the start-ups are relying on the implementation of strategies to attract investors. The market players can increase their outreach in developing countries by offering viable healthcare solutions, providing easier access to their products and services, and reducing digital challenges.

Stroke Post Processing Software Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global stroke post processing software market based on installation, modality, type, end-use, and region:

Stroke Post Processing Software Installation Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Desktop

Mobile Phones & Tablets

Stroke Post Processing Software Modality Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

CT Scan

MRI

Stroke Post Processing Software Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Ischemic Stroke

Hemorrhagic Stroke

Others

Stroke Post Processing Software End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Hospitals & Clinics

Specialty Centers & Others

Stroke Post Processing Software Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

List of Key Players of Stroke Post Processing Software Market

Brainomix

Viz.Ai, Inc.

General Electric Company

ISchemaView, Inc.

Siemens

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.