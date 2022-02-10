Stroke Therapeutics Market to register a growth of USD 1.54 billion at a CAGR of 5% | High-risk Factors for Stroke is a Key Driver | Technavio

Our research report on " Stroke Therapeutics Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 " has extensively covered factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the market share during the forecast period.

Stroke Therapeutics Market Report Key Highlights

Estimated year-on-year growth rate in 2021: 4.68%

Key market segments: Type (ischemic stroke and hemorrhagic stroke) and Geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and ROW).

, , , and ROW). Key Consumer Region & contribution: North America at 40%

Stroke Therapeutics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.00% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 1.54 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.68 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Pfizer Inc., and Sanofi SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Stroke Therapeutics Market Trend

Development of Novel Therapies

Novel therapies such as the stem cell therapies are gaining significant traction in the market. With the rising numbers of chronic conditions fueling the high prevalence of strokes, the need for safe and innovative novel therapies has increased in the recent years. Several companies are launching novel therapies and drugs for the treatment of strokes. For instance, Athersys is developing MultiStem. It is a cell therapy regenerative medicine product currently in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of ischemic strokes. For instance, Athersys is developing MultiStem. It is a cell therapy regenerative medicine product currently in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of ischemic strokes.

Stroke Therapeutics Market Challenge

High Level of Genericization

The high level of genericization in the market will be a major challenge for the stroke therapeutics market during the forecast period. There has been a growing dominance of low-cost generics likely to affect the sales of the drugs. Pharmaceuticals companies are entering the market with low-cost generics owing to the patent expiry of several branded drugs. For instance, after CRESTOR (rosuvastatin calcium from AstraZeneca) lost its patent exclusivity, several companies received approvals for generic versions of the drug.

Key Market Vendors Insights

The stroke therapeutics market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as forming strategic alliances and acquisitions to compete in the market.



Some of the key market vendors are:

Amgen Inc.

AstraZeneca Plc

Bayer AG

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Johnson and Johnson Inc.

Merck and Co. Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi SA

Key Segment Analysis by Type

Ischemic stroke

The ischemic stroke type segment held the largest stroke therapeutics market share in 2020. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the robust development of the drug pipeline for this type of stroke. High-risk factors, such as obesity, atherosclerosis, hypertension, and old age, are the major contributors to the growth of the segment during the forecast period. These conditions have increased the prevalence of strokes, in turn, driving the growth of this segment.

Hemorrhagic stroke

Regional Market Analysis

North America emerged as the largest revenue-generating regional segment of stroke therapeutics market. 40% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The high prevalence of the disease and recent product approvals will facilitate the stroke therapeutics market growth in North America over the forecast period. The US is the key market for stroke therapeutics in North America. The recent approval of drugs for strokes is also expected to contribute to the growth of the market in the region. For instance, in 2020, AstraZeneca's Brilinta (ticagrelor) was approved in the US to reduce the risk of stroke, a leading cause of disability and death worldwide. US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan will emerge as some of the key revenue-contributing economies to the stroke therapeutics market.

