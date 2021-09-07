Strong bidding results in sale of Kentucky farmland and recreational land in Schrader auction

CAVE CITY, Ky., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bidders from at least seven states gathered at the Cave City Convention Center Wednesday to compete for 656 acres, resulting in a total sale of more than $2.32 million, with Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company conducting the event.

"We had bidders from Florida, Ohio, Tennessee, New Hampshire, Illinois, Indiana and Virginia, but when it came down to the final bids on the tracts, we had 15 different buyers for the 22 tracts, and all but two buyers were from Kentucky. Several bidders were interested in the land's proximity to the caves in the area," said Brad Horrall, who managed the auction. "We had a very happy seller, and the prices were strong compared to other sales in the area," he said.

"There was a lot of diversity in the land, which included a farmhouse, stocked ponds, barns, mature lumber and wooded land with open meadows for hunting. It had recently built storage buildings and pole barns, as well as excellent fencing and cross fencing," said R.D. Schrader, president of the company.

Those seeking information may visit www.schraderauction.com or call 800-451-2709.

Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company, based in Columbia City, Indiana, is a leading auctioneer of agricultural land and equipment throughout the United States. The company is a five-time USA Today/National Auctioneers Association Auction of the Year winner.

