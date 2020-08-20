Strong-Garner-Bauer P.C. Attorneys Named to "Best Lawyers®," Lawyer of the Year Awards

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Local personal injury law firm Strong-Garner-Bauer P.C. announces the recognition of multiple partner attorneys in this year's The Best Lawyers in America© publication for the Springfield region.  This referral list, which was first published in 1983, has earned a reputation as a trustworthy "who's who" of lawyers across the nation.  Attorneys and firms are categorized by practice area and region to provide a detailed view of each area's standouts.

Four attorneys from Strong-Garner-Bauer P.C. were included in the Missouri edition of The Best Lawyers in America for 2020.  They are:

  • Steve Garner (a plaintiff's lawyer who takes insurance law, medical malpractice, personal injury, and product liability cases)
  • Jeff Bauer (a plaintiff's lawyer who takes insurance law and litigation as well as personal injury and product liability cases)
  • Neil Chanter (a plaintiff's lawyer who takes medical malpractice, personal injury, and product liability cases)
  • Chandler Greg (a plaintiff's lawyer who takes personal injury, product liability, and professional malpractice cases)

Additionally, 3 of these attorneys received the highest feedback score in one of their practice areas and were thus named "Lawyer of the Year:"

  • Jeff Bauer has been named Springfield, MO's product liability litigation Lawyer of the Year
  • Neil Chanter has been named Springfield, MO's personal injury litigation Lawyer of the Year
  • Steve Garner has been named Springfield, MO's insurance law Lawyer of the Year

Attorneys are only eligible to participate in the Best Lawyers® awards process after 10 years in practice.  For up-and-coming attorneys who have between 5 and 9 years in public practice, the editorial team compiles a "Ones to Watch" list to showcase those who have already caught their peers' attention.  Strong-Garner-Bauer P.C. is proud to have 2 attorneys included in this list as well:

  • Jacob Lewis (a plaintiff's lawyer who takes medical malpractice cases)
  • Nick Smart (a plaintiff's lawyer who takes medical malpractice, personal injury litigation, and product liability litigation cases)

Receiving such recognition from the Best Lawyers® editorial team is an honor.  This is not the first time Strong-Garner-Bauer P.C.'s attorneys have been recognized by this publication, nor is it likely to be the last.  For a firm that touts a legacy of quality, recognitions like those by the Best Lawyers® editorial team affirm its claim.  The team would like to thank the Springfield community for trusting Strong-Garner-Bauer P.C. to help with difficult personal injury cases for over 40 years.

Strong-Garner-Bauer P.C. is a personal injury firm local to Springfield, MO.  Serving their local community since 1976, the skilled team at Strong-Garner-Bauer P.C. has achieved notable wins for clients, including a $6.7 billion settlement against big tobacco and multiple 8-figure results.  Attorneys Thomas Strong and Steven Garner are members of the elite Inner Circle of Advocates—an invite-only group of 100 leading plaintiff's attorneys across the U.S.  If you have been hurt in an accident, the Strong-Garner-Bauer P.C. team wants to help with a free consultation and honest legal advice.  They can be found online at www.stronglaw.com or by phone at (417) 855-2022.

