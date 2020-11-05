Strong-Garner-Bauer P.C. Chosen for Inclusion in "Best Law Firms" 2021 by U.S. News -- Best Lawyers®

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Strong-Garner-Bauer P.C. was regionally ranked a Tier 1 firm across four different areas of legal practice in "Best Law Firms" 2021 by U.S. News — Best Lawyers®, the 11th edition of the annual publication. Only practices with the highest level of renown from their peers and clients are selected to this list, so it is a great achievement to be included.

The review process for "Best Law Firms" is very rigorous. Nominated practices are evaluated according to qualitative and quantitative data gathered from professional references and past clients, as well as from submission packets filled out by eligible firms. In addition, firms without at least one attorney elected to the most recent edition of The Best Lawyers in America© do not qualify for inclusion in "Best Law Firms."

When a firm successfully passes this meticulous review, it is ranked according to a three-tier system, with Tier 1 denoting the highest level of peer and client respect for demonstrated knowledge in the applicable practice area.

In "Best Law Firms" 2021, Strong-Garner-Bauer P.C. was regionally ranked a Springfield, Missouri Tier 1 firm in the following categories:

Insurance Law

Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs

Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs

Strong-Garner-Bauer P.C. has fought for the rights of injured residents of Missouri since 1976. Since then, they have been met with accolades from numerous legal organizations, such as Martindale-Hubbell. They are committed to providing innovative solutions to legal issues and remain at their clients' side during every step of the legal process, which has helped them recover billions of dollars in compensation.

Visit Strong-Garner-Bauer P.C. online at stronglaw.com to learn more about their renowned legal services. For inquiries about U.S. News — Best Lawyers®, visit bestlawfirms.usnews.com.

