Strong Growth Has Trailer Bridge Expand Management Team, Open New Offices and Acquire Assets

"We are thrilled to have someone of Alex's caliber join us at Trailer Bridge," commented Mitch Luciano, CEO and President. "His military background paired with his proven experience in the corporate arena make him the ideal individual for the position. He's also just a great all-around guy who is certain to contribute to the amazing culture we have here at Trailer Bridge from day one." Vohr brings 30 years of impressive experience to his new role at Trailer Bridge, including leadership, strategic planning, operations, organizational development and management. He's managed business development from the ground up and has a wealth of varied and related experience from his service with the Marines. He holds advanced degrees and a BS from the United States Naval Academy.

In his new role with Trailer Bridge, Vohr will lead the company's government relations activities in North America and beyond as the company continues its expansion into new markets. Specifically, Vohr will oversee government affairs, support public policy work, and aid the company in federal procurement programs.

Trailer Bridge has also added 300 new ocean containers (53') and 297 chassis to its fleet, offering the highest interior height clearances, greatest cubic capacity and the largest maximum payload. With the addition of these assets, Trailer Bridge's fleet now consists of over 3,500 containers and more than 3,000 chassis which support its Caribbean ocean shipping line of business between The United States mainland and Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and US Virgin Islands.

Luciano added, "As customer demand warrants the addition of these assets, we are also excited to continue to expand into markets to better geographically serve our customers' truckload and ocean shipping needs across all industries and sectors."

The addition of offices in Oregon and Colorado bring the company's locations now to 17 across the United States and Caribbean. The strong growth of Trailer Bridge, combined with the government inroads Vohr is making, will continue to chart a promising course for the company whose mission is to deliver an unparalleled level of customer service to raise the standards across the transportation and logistics industry. This level of service has earned Trailer Bridge multiple excellence awards. For more information, visit trailerbridge.com.

Trailer Bridge is a privately held asset-owned logistics company that transports cargo across land, air, rail and sea. Trailer Bridge has quickly become a leader in transportation services by striving to provide customers with the best possible service. This level of service earned Trailer Bridge the Quest for Quality Award as #1 Ocean Carrier, and recognition as Best Places to Work in Jacksonville and as a Fastest Growing Company. Trailer Bridge is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL, operates in 17 offices with over 200 employees around North America. For more information about Trailer Bridge, visit https://www.trailerbridge.com.

