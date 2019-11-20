Strong Law Attorney Educates Local Workers' Comp Lawyers

PEORIA, Ill., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hania Sohail, a workers' compensation attorney for Strong Law Offices, recently spoke at a continued legal education (CLE) seminar hosted by the Peoria County Bar Association. The seminar was designed to allow subject matter experts in their area of practice to educate and inform local attorneys regarding Illinois workers' compensation law.

As an undergrad from UIC at Chicago and a graduate of the NIU College of Law, Hania Sohail has become a rising star for local attorneys, handling numerous workers' compensation cases throughout the Greater Peoria area. Sohail's experience and growing notoriety led to her selection as a speaker at the Peoria County Bar Association's recent seminar.

"When you are chosen to speak at one of these events, you feel honored to be up there, knowing people value what you have to say, and trust that you're going to give insight into an area [of law] maybe not as frequently talked about," Sohail reflected on about her experience.

Sohail, alongside attorney Ilir Imeri, spoke to other lawyers gathered at the CLE seminar on the topic of Subsequent Injuries. "There are other injuries that can stem out from workplace injuries," Sohail explained. "Not only might you physically suffer from an injury like an amputation, but also post-traumatic stress disorder due to sustaining such an injury, for example." Attorney's equipped with this knowledge are better prepared to represent workplace injury clients.

To learn more about the work Sohail does, or to request a free consultation for your workers' compensation claim, you can contact her or another attorney at https://www.stronglawoffices.com/.

Strong Law Offices, with lead attorney Todd Strong, is one of the top-rated workers' compensation and personal injury law firms of Illinois. With offices located in Peoria, Bloomington, Decatur, Springfield and Chicago, the representatives at Strong Law help locals with all variety of cases, working on getting maximum compensation for your claims. You can contact the Strong Law Peoria Office at (309) 228-9352. Also, they are located at 3100 N Knoxville Ave, Peoria, IL 61603.

