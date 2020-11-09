Strong Momentum and Growth for Lincoln International's Valuations & Opinions Group

CHICAGO, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln International's Valuations & Opinions Group is experiencing rapid growth including a more than 40 percent increase in assignments year-over-year and the increase of its team to over 70 dedicated professionals. The global team is augmented by a high caliber group of seven senior advisors, including the recent addition of two leading industry veterans, Don Charles and Dan Lynn.

Lincoln International is also pleased to announce that the valuations practice is increasingly tapped for its thought leadership and expertise as evidenced by the recent appointment of Larry Levine, a Managing Director, to the prestigious Business Valuation Resource Panel.

"The addition of Don Charles and Dan Lynn, with their combined 70 years of valuation experience, brings additional perspective to the group by assisting and advising on a number of topics including strategic planning, valuation methodologies, policies and procedures," said Ron Kahn, Managing Director and Head of Lincoln's Valuations & Opinions Group. "Our current Senior Advisors have proven to bring a wealth of knowledge, experience and an independent view to a variety of issues, and we believe the added expertise that Don and Dan bring to Lincoln will continue to enhance our ability to provide our clients with unparalleled advice and high quality valuations."

Kahn continued, "We are also proud of Larry's appointment to the prestigious Business Valuation Resource Panel of The Appraisal Foundation (TAF). This position puts him on the front lines of providing input and guidance to a leading authority to valuation professionals in the country on emerging issues and evolving best practices." The TAF boards are responsible for setting congressionally-authorized standards and qualifications for appraisers and provide voluntary guidance on recognized valuation methods and techniques for all valuation professionals.

About the Newest Senior Advisors in the Valuations & Opinions Group

Don has been a leader in the valuations industry for decades, leading EY's Valuation and Business Modeling practice for 12 years and then leading its Capital Transformation and Corporate Finance Business for 10 years. In those roles he not only led the businesses, but also continued to service clients, drive technical analysis leadership and interact with regulators and standard setters. He has vast transactional, valuation and capital advisory experience and has helped clients ranging from idea generation to deal execution and operational implementation. Don is currently the Chief Executive Officer of The 117 Group after retiring from EY as its Global Leader and Managing Partner of Corporate Finance.

Dan has over 35 years of experience valuing both closely-held business interests and intangible assets for a variety of transaction, tax and financial reporting purposes. He has provided valuation services to clients across a wide range of industries, and also provided related strategic financial planning and other financial advisory services in connection with mergers, acquisitions, bankruptcy, reorganization, litigation and other settings. Prior to joining Lincoln, Dan was a Principal at Deloitte and a leader in the firm's Business Valuation practice. He also serves as a Board Member of the Business Valuation Association.

About Lincoln International

