Strong Momentum Continues for Bluhawk Sports Park & Arena with Council Progress and Groundbreaking in Spring 2019

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of last week's exciting news by the Hutchinson, KS based Cosmosphere Innovation Space, Douglas M. Price, partner of Bluhawk Sports Park, announced today that the development has passed another significant milestone in its pursuit for STAR Bonds as the project takes positive steps toward state and city approval.

"We still have work ahead to gain final approval by the Overland Park City Council on December 17," said Price. "The tremendous development we have been creating since 2005 will have meaningful economic impact for the entire region, in particular the great state of Kansas."

Bluhawk Sports Park is a 300,000 square-foot indoor multi-sport complex and will be home to local, regional and national sports competitions, as well as recreational sports teams and tournaments. The Sports Park will feature an ice rink, curling lanes, courts for basketball and volleyball, indoor golf, a regulation size turf field for soccer, football, futsal, lacrosse, rugby, baseball, softball, as well as a regulation sheet of ice intended for amateur hockey.

"In addition to the new, state-of-the-art facilities, we are equally excited about all of the developmental programs and opportunities that coincide with the facilities themselves," said Stuart Stram, VP of Business Development for Price Brothers. "Having played competitive sports throughout my life, I believe the importance of learning early lessons in teamwork, sportsmanship and self-confidence are one of the biggest intangible assets Bluhawk Sports Park will provide the youth of our community." All sports from developmental to club and premier will be represented and traveling teams will promote the Bluhawk brand across the region.

Bluhawk and its sports partner, Roughrider Sports Club based in Colorado, are currently designing the sports facility with the plan to break ground in Spring 2019 and open in the Fall of 2020 to accommodate a top-tier hockey franchise.

Approval Milestones

The Overland Park City Council directed staff to forward the STAR Bond Project Plan to the Planning Commission for consideration and prepare a resolution, and for City Council, to schedule a public hearing to consider adoption of the project plan:

STAR Bond Anticipated Approval Calendar

October 29, 2018: Planning Commission Meeting

November 5, 2018: City Council Meeting

December 17, 2018: City Council Meeting

Sports/Arena Plan Anticipated Approval Calendar

November 12, 2018: Planning Commission Meeting

December 3, 2018: City Council Meeting

Project Area 1

59.2 acres

300,000-square-foot indoor multi-sport complex

3,500-seat, 120,000-square-foot civic and community center/arena

133,500-square-foot existing grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping center

70,000 square feet of new restaurant and retail

99-room hotel

Project Area 2

32.7 acres

40,000-square-foot Cosmosphere Innovation Space

316,900 square feet of outlet retail and restaurant offerings

100-room hotel above retail

150-room hotel above retail

80,000 square feet of Class A office above retail

800-stall parking structure

Project Area 3

14.2 acres

34,000 square feet of mixed-use retail and restaurant

Multi-family residential

Bluhawk has also experienced significant success with its existing merchants and progress on leasing efforts for the first phase of the project. Bluhawk Marketplace is steadily leasing and will be 100 percent occupied by Summer 2019. Another 120,000 square feet of retail and hotel space are in the entitlement phase. Also, Shawnee Mission Health Hospital, Primrose Montessori early childhood school, and over 1,000 nearby homes under construction round out the current development.

About Price Brothers

Since 1922, Price Brothers has helped improve how people live and work. With residential and retail properties, planned communities, apartments and homes, Price Brothers builds, develops, and manages livable spaces with careful attention to quality, design and people.

SOURCE Price Brothers