Strong Patient Engagement and Outcomes Achieved Virtually through Remote Patient Monitoring

PETALUMA, Calif., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carium , a leader in telehealth technology, today announces the success of Health Logx's virtual care program. Health Logx partners with primary care practices to provide virtual health and wellness services for at-risk patients, focusing on the CMS programs of remote patient monitoring (RPM) and chronic care management (CCM) to virtually support patients in between office visits.

Metrics Realized

In the first three months Health Logx successes to date have been impactful:

The graph above shows the daily step count increasing and weight decreasing for Eileen, a Health Logx patient. This is Eileen’s take on remote patient monitoring using Carium with Health Logx, “I want people to know that there are opportunities to grow no matter what age you are. You can surround yourself with people who are going to support your health."

100% of patients have lower blood sugars and A1Cs

Average Systolic Blood Pressure reduced by 12 mmHg per patient

89.7% patient engagement rate

Average waist circumference decrease is 1.25" per patient

96% lost weight

The Model for Proactive, Personalized Care

Patients are equipped with a digital health kit, which includes the Carium mobile application (via mobile or web-based user interface), and connected devices based on the patient's condition, such as a blood pressure cuff, blood glucose monitor, digital scale, or activity tracker. Using the connected devices, patient's biometrics are automatically shared with Health Logx via Carium. Access to this real-time, actionable data enables the care team to provide personalized care and support patients in achieving their personal health goals.

"Using Carium enables clinicians to identify and manage abnormal trends in real-time, yielding improved outcomes quicker, increased patient engagement, and reduced healthcare costs," states Health Logx's Founder, Angela Stevens, RN BSN. "I can't imagine going back to the traditional practice only working with patients during an in person visit."

Through the Carium tech, patients digitally connect to their trusted care team from their home, via messaging, video chats, and phone calls, based on their preferences. Patients are also engaged through learning content, surveys, journaling, and nutrition tracking—with the patient engagement rate averaging 89.7% in the first six months. Paired together with the biometric data, care teams get a holistic view of a patient's health.

Health Logx uses this data to enable patients and help them become invested partners in their own health. "Having another layer in your healthcare, where someone really has the time and the ability and the skills to help you, is just fantastic," states Eileen, a Health Logx patient. During her four month relationship with Health Logx, Eileen has lost 12 pounds, moved from the "overweight" to the "normal" BMI range, lost 3 inches from her waist circumference reducing her cardiovascular and metabolic risks, reduced her A1c from 6.2 to 5.8, and her cholesterol level has dropped significantly.

"Now, more than ever, we're seeing the need for telehealth solutions that maintain human connection," said Carium CEO, Scott Pradels. "Amplifying the impact of Health Logx using Carium's platform is making a difference in these patient's lives and we're excited to continue to generate positive results."

This is the future of healthcare. Learn more about how Carium can support your digital transformation.

About Carium

Carium leads the digital transformation of healthcare towards a model that revolves around patients and their lives. Our telehealth platform helps providers get to know, manage, and engage patients in achieving their best health, enabling care teams to deliver population health at scale. Visit us to learn more https://www.carium.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter .



