Strong sales at The Lauren Condominiums in Q2

WASHINGTON, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite the current uncertainties, sales at The Lauren have been strong. Two units have gone under contract, including one topping $3 million. The Lauren offers the area's largest floor plans with five-star amenities that include 24-hour concierge service, direct-access elevators and valet parking. Only two of these luxury residences remain.

As America comes to terms with life in an uncommon time, outdoor space has assumed a far greater role in the search for a new home. The luxury-rich residences at Bethesda, Maryland's The Lauren boasts carefully designed outdoor "living room" areas to accommodate the need for retreat, recreation and appropriately distanced gatherings. For one recent buyer, the sizeable terrace became the deciding factor.

"The Lauren is the case study on how boutique, well-staffed buildings have thrived during these challenging and unprecedented times," said Clint Mann, President of Urban Pace. "The Lauren residences were designed to offer an exclusive oasis with private entry elevators and outdoor features such as outsized private terraces and balconies that are even more precious at a time of quarantines and heightened attention to personal space."

