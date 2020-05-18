Strong Youth Strong Communities Holds Virtual Youth Summit with Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Pro Football Hall of Fame

CANTON, Ohio, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Announcing a special opportunity for middle and high school students across Ohio!

Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, the Pro Football Hall of Fame will host a Virtual Strong Youth Strong Communities Youth Summit with Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on Friday, May 22, 2020, 10EST. The hour-long program will air 'live' on the Pro Football Hall of Fame Facebook page. Buckeye Health Plan is sponsoring the program.

What: Virtual Youth Summit

When: Friday, May 22, 2020 10amEST

Where: Pro Football Hall of Fame Facebook

Governor DeWine will encourage youth to demonstrate leadership in the face of challenges such as the COVID-19 crisis. He will participate in live Q & A with Cincinnati Bengals Hall of Famer Anthony Munoz. Other guests include: Hall of Famers Darrell Green and Aeneas Williams, along with former UNC Women's basketball player, Iman McFarland. They will share real life experiences in overcoming challenges in the face of adversity. Students will have the opportunity to share comments and questions with their peers. Under State social distancing guidelines, organizers changed from a live event to a virtual format so that students would not miss out on this experience.

"The coronavirus has temporarily changed the way we live. Our efforts to keep everyone healthy and safe has meant the cancelations of traditional school celebrations and events," said Governor DeWine. "But we want to ensure students would still have the opportunity to participate in this Summit, to connect with professional athletes who can provide advice and inspiration on how to become youth leaders."

"During this pandemic, we see the resiliency of our youth," said Pam Iorio, President and CEO of Big Brothers. "Despite social distancing, those in our mentoring program have found ways to stay connected virtually. This Summit is a great example of how we can still connect, be stronger together and overcome challenges we may be facing."

"Buckeye strongly supports leadership development opportunities that tie Ohio's youth to positive role models," said Buckeye President and CEO Steve Province. "We are pleased to be a part of this event and grateful to Governor DeWine and the Hall of Fame athletes for participating in this unique virtual Summit format."

"Since 2017, The Pro Football Hall of Fame has partnered with Big Brothers Big Sisters to bring Strong Youth Strong Communities events to communities across the country," said David Baker, President of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. "We're happy to bring this virtual experience to Ohio for the first time with the tremendous support of Governor DeWine. We're also proud of our Hall of Famers Aeneas Williams, Darrell Green, Anthony Munoz and Hall of Fame Ambassador Iman McFarland along with HOF Productions who are engaging in this important work to support thousands of youth during these unprecedented times."

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of America

Founded in 1904, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is the largest and most experienced youth mentoring organization in the United States. The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Big Brothers Big Sisters' evidence-based approach is designed to create positive youth outcomes, including educational success, avoidance of risky behaviors, higher aspirations, greater confidence, and improved relationships. Big Brothers Big Sisters has 240 local agencies serving more than 5,000 communities across all 50 states. For more information, visit: www.bigbrothersbigsisters.org.

About the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Located in Canton, Ohio, the birthplace of the National Football League, the Pro Football Hall of Fame is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit institution with the Mission to Honor the Heroes of the Game, Preserve its History, Promote its Values, & Celebrate Excellence EVERYWHERE. Hundreds of thousands of fans from across the globe travel to Canton annually to experience "The Most Inspiring Place on Earth!" that chronicles America's most popular sport. Construction on Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village, a $600 million development project that includes nine main components, is under way in Canton to transform the Hall of Fame's campus. For more information about the Pro Football Hall of Fame, please visit ProFootballHOF.com; @ProFootballHOF on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and YouTube.

About Buckeye Health Plan

Buckeye Health Plan offers managed healthcare for Ohioans on Medicaid, Medicare, integrated Medicaid-Medicare (called MyCare Ohio) and the Health Insurance Exchange. Since 2004, Buckeye has been dedicated to improving the health of Ohioans, many with low incomes, by providing coordinated healthcare and other essential supports that individuals and families need to grow and thrive. Follow Buckeye on Twitter @Buckeye_Health and on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/BuckeyeHealthPlan. Buckeye is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise offering core Medicaid, Medicare and specialty services.

www.buckeyehealthplan.com

SOURCE Big Brothers Big Sisters of America