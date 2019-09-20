StrongVPN Deploys Global WireGuard Platform

SEATTLE, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- StrongVPN has announced worldwide support and availability of its new VPN platform built on top of WireGuard®, a new, state-of-the-art VPN protocol. StrongVPN is the first major VPN provider to offer the service globally in a production environment. The launch of this protocol coincides with a Platinum sponsorship of the WireGuard project by StrongVPN's parent company, NetProtect.

Created by Jason Donenfeld, developer and founder of Edge Security, WireGuard has been recognized as the next generation in secure VPN connectivity.

"Open source software is one of the essential foundations of the Internet, and all too often it doesn't receive the financial support it needs to thrive," said Donenfeld. "NetProtect has stepped up to help drive further development of WireGuard, an important Internet security component. We are very grateful for their support."

As the first new viable VPN protocol to be introduced in many years, WireGuard is designed as a faster, more cryptographically-sound option that enhances overall VPN performance. When compared to other VPN protocols, WireGuard is noted for providing faster speeds than OpenVPN and is more secure than other available protocols. WireGuard is also significantly less complex than IPsec and also improves battery life.

The WireGuard protocol is available across all major platforms at StrongVPN, including Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android.

"StrongVPN is always looking to adapt and improve technology and performance in the VPN industry," said Doug Haden, head of StrongVPN's support team. "By adding support for WireGuard, we're ensuring the best possible security and speeds for our customers."

Along with support for WireGuard®, StrongVPN has apps for all popular devices and platforms, support for 12 concurrent connections, thousands of secure IP addresses, and no speed limits.

