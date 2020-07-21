StructionSite Secures Enterprise Agreement With Ryan Companies as Revenue Grows 150% Year-Over-Year

OAKLAND, Calif., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- StructionSite, Inc., the leading provider of intelligent project tracking software for the construction industry, today announced that it secured several high profile enterprise partnerships with leading construction companies, including Ryan Companies . New enterprise contracts contributed to 150% year-over-year revenue growth for StructionSite. Building on this growth, StructionSite welcomes Tom Alterman, an early product lead at PlanGrid and Senior Group Product Manager at Autodesk, as Vice President of Product, and Evan Herbst, a former Software Engineer at Uber and Amazon, as Computer Vision Engineering Lead. These key hires will enable StructionSite to continue bringing the latest technology to the construction industry.

Built for Today

The current pandemic environment has showcased the need for StructionSite's innovative products, including SmartTrack and Site Documentation with VideoWalk . Created by construction industry veterans specifically for construction companies, the StructionSite platform provides unparalleled visibility into projects with remote access to job sites, helping distributed teams keep projects on schedule. At a time when only critical staff are allowed on-site, StructionSite's platform enables work to continue seamlessly while keeping teams safe.

StructionSite's simple user interface for teams in the field makes a dramatic difference. The platform also gives stakeholders, whether domestic or international, the ability to view job sites from afar, eliminating long-distance trips to visit a site. They can now virtually walk the job site from any phone, tablet or computer.

Ryan Companies, a $2+ billion real estate developer and construction general contractor that runs Architecture & Engineering, Construction, Capital Markets, Real Estate Development and Management business units to handle projects nationwide, deployed StructionSite across its job sites once its Innovation team conducted a highly successful pilot.

"StructionSite adds value in two key areas for us. On a practical level, StructionSite's user-friendly documentation capabilities add context and organization to photos and videos so that we always know exactly what we are looking at and how things progress over time," said Morgan Traynor, Director of Project Controls at Ryan Companies. "What is perhaps even more valuable is the confidence and security it gives our teams as they document what's happening on site. Now, when they encounter an issue—be it vandalism, something broken, a warranty issue, or punch list item—they can resolve it quickly based on documentation. StructionSite helps mitigate our risk."

StructionSite's automated, intelligent project tracking and 360° site documentation capabilities are used on jobs ranging from $100,000 - $8 billion. The platform has been leveraged for projects such as Ryan Companies' $60 million Silvergate Rancho Bernardo senior living community in San Diego.

StructionSite's persistent product development has been key to the company's 150% year-over-year growth as well as the recent close of its $7 million Series A . Customer satisfaction also remains remarkably high; the company experienced less than 2% churn.

Preparing for Tomorrow

With the addition of Alterman and Herbst, StructionSite is even better positioned to drive future advancements. Alterman spent the last 10 years leading teams to design and build great products with strong customer empathy, lean development processes, and clear business impact. His work has been instrumental in helping to digitize the construction industry.

Alterman joined PlanGrid as one of the first Product hires, helping to grow the company to $900 million before the acquisition by Autodesk. In under six months, Alterman led the first major expansion of the PlanGrid product suite, from concept to launch. While at Autodesk, Alterman co-led Field products across PlanGrid and BIM 360.

Herbst comes to StructionSite from Uber, where he served as a Software Engineer for the Advanced Technologies Group, with a focus on mapping, localization, and perception systems for autonomous vehicles. Prior to Uber, he worked on vision systems for Amazon Go. Herbst holds a Ph.D. in Computer Science from the University of Washington, with a focus on 3-D object segmentation using motion for personal robotics. His research is published in more than 20 journals.

"After spending years with our boots on the ground, we've developed state-of-the-art technology that maps to real industry needs in highly intuitive ways," said Matt Daly, CEO and co-founder of StructionSite. "Our value is being realized by some of the largest and most progressive construction companies in the world. By bringing Tom and Evan on board, we can build on this foundation to accelerate product development. For our customers that means more automation, less busywork, and more production tracking data to help them protect their hard-earned profits."

To learn more about why leaders in the construction industry are turning to StructionSite, please visit www.structionsite.com .

About StructionSite

StructionSite is fueling the intelligent construction revolution with the introduction of SmartTrack®, the first automated production tracking tool of its kind. With our intelligent project tracking software, teams get in-depth insights into the status of work completed on a jobsite. Using our iOS or Android application, walk the jobsite recording a 360° video and our AI-powered algorithms map them to the project drawing. SmartTrack translates the photo data into regular updates of installed work, providing actionable insights for your team. Learn more at StructionSite.com .

SOURCE StructionSite

Related Links

https://structionsite.com

