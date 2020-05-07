Structural Growth to Drive Hair, Nail, & Skin Care Service Revenue Gains

CLEVELAND, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Revenue for US hair, nail, and skin care establishments is forecast to rise 4.0% yearly in nominal dollars through 2024, according to Hair, Nail, & Skin Care Services: United States, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. Advances will be driven by structural growth as blow dry bars enter new geographic markets. Furthermore, social media and selfie culture will continue to fuel public obsession with personal appearance. Providers stand to benefit from expanding availability of prime retail property and mounting negotiating power as the "retail apocalypse" hollows-out commercial districts, shopping centers, and malls across the country. These in-person services drive valuable repeat foot traffic to commercial areas.

Revenues for the first year of the forecast period, 2020, are expected to fall sharply from trend due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Individuals are being instructed to avoid contact with others, self-quarantine, and in some cases shelter-in-place. Furthermore, some hair, nail, and skin care establishments have been ordered closed.

These and other key insights are featured in Hair, Nail, & Skin Care Services: United States. This report forecasts US hair, nail, and skin care establishment revenue in nominal US dollars to 2024. Total revenue is segmented by establishment in terms of:

beauty salons

nail salons

barber shops

other establishments such as day spas, ear piercing services, hair removal salons, massage parlors, tanning salons, and tattoo parlors

To illustrate historical trends, total revenue and the various segments are provided in annual series from 2009 to 2019.

Revenues attributable to hair, nail, and skin care services provided by diet and weight reducing centers are excluded from the scope of this report.

