Structural Health Monitoring Market to Surpass US$ 13,155.4 Mn by 2032 Amid Rapid Demand for Modern Infrastructure - Future Market Insights, Inc.

South Asia and Pacific Structural Health Monitoring Market is projected to witness the fastest growth rate of nearly 17.8% by 2032. Germany Structural Health Monitoring Market is expected to account for 22.9% of the Europe market in 2032.

NEWARK, Del., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the global structural health monitoring market is expected to grow from US$ 3409.4 Mn in 2022 to US$ 13,155.4 Mn by 2032, with overall demand rising at 14.5% CAGR throughout the forecast period.



Rapid expansion of building and construction industry across the world along with increasing application of structural health monitoring for checking and monitoring the structural integrity of buildings and infrastructure is driving the growth in the global market.

Structural health monitoring is a procedure of utilizing damage diagnosis and characterization techniques for essential structures like wind turbines, tunnels, and bridges. It is a non-destructive in-place structural assessment process that makes use of numerous sensor types fixed or embedded in the structure. The benefits that the structural health monitoring system provides are the major factor driving the market growth.

Request a Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1167

Structural health monitoring offers a useful tool for making sure safety and integrity and detecting the evolution of damage. It has advantages such as improving the performance, functionality, and safety of current structures and determining a structure's ability to withstand earthquakes.

Monitoring and evaluating structural conditions is useful for timely and affordable maintenance. It reduces building work as a result and increases maintenance activity. Data on the realistic performance of structures is collected through the structural health monitoring technique. In the near future, this data may be used to create better structures. Thus, the market expansion will primarily be fueled by all of the advantages provided by the structural health monitoring technique.

Key Takeaways: Structural Health Monitoring Market

By component, the software segment is anticipated to account for the leading share of around 40% in 2022 while the hardware segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 17.6% through 2032.

through 2032. By type, the wireless SHM system segment is expected to grow at a highest CAGR of 14.8% between 2022 & 2032

between 2022 & 2032 By application, the vessels and platforms segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 19.0% during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. South Asia and Pacific structural health monitoring market is expected to progress at the highest CAGR of around 17.8% through 2032.

and Pacific structural health monitoring market is expected to progress at the highest CAGR of around through 2032. The structural health monitoring market in Japan is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 18.6% through 2032.

is expected to grow at a CAGR of around through 2032. In India , sales of structural health monitoring systems are expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 19.9% over the next ten years.

"Demand for structural health monitoring is increasing in monitoring of bridges and dams because dam monitoring instrumentation plays an important role in security monitoring for people and dams, offering important details on the performance of the dam and detecting issues at an early and preventable step. says FMI analyst.

Preview [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/structural-health-monitoring-market

Growing Infrastructural Development and Increasing Concerns Associated with Natural Calamities are the Major Factors Driving the Market Growth

Growing infrastructural development and increasing concerns related with natural calamities are the important factors increasing the growth of the structural health monitoring market. The industry is expected to develop because of the increasing demand for cost effective maintenance and construction.

Large constructions, like bridges, dams, buildings, and other structures, must be restored and monitored throughout their lives. For monitoring the structural integrity of these structures, people use solutions like stricture health monitoring.

Adoption of structural health monitoring can lower the price of maintenance and repairs and help in reducing fatalities especially during earthquakes, cyclones, and strong winds.

More Valuable Insights on Structural Health Monitoring Market

Future Market Insight's report on the structural health monitoring research is segmented into four major sections – component (hardware (sensors, data acquisition system, and others)), (software (design and analysis, parameter identification and tracking, and others)), (service (installation service, design and consulting service, and operation and maintenance service)), type (wired SHM system, and wireless SHM system), application (bridges and dams, buildings and stadiums, vessels and platforms, airframes and wind turbines and large machines and equipments), and region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa), to help readers understand and evaluate lucrative opportunities in the structural health monitoring outlook.

Key Players:

Nova Metrix LLC

Campbell Scientific, Inc.

COWI

Geocomp Corporation

Acellent Technologies, Inc.

Sixense

Pure Technologies (Xylem, Inc.)

Digitex

SGS SA

Kinematrics

GEOKON

National Instruments Corporation

Others

About Electronics, Semiconductor and ICT Division at Future Market Insights

Expert analysis, strategic recommendations and actionable insights- the electronics, semiconductors, and ICT team at Future Market Insights helps clients from all over the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repository of over 500 reports on electronics, semiconductors, & ICT, of which 100+ reports are specifically on software, the team provides end-to-end research and analysis on regional trends, drivers for market growth, and research development efforts in the electronics, semiconductors, and ICT industry.

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-1167

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

4. Pricing Analysis

4.1. Structural Health Monitoring Market, Pricing Models

4.2. Global Average Pricing Analysis Benchmark

Have a Look at Technology Domain Related Research Reports:

Offshore Structural Analysis Software Market Size : The offshore structural analysis software market is anticipated to have a significant CAGR of 5.4% during the period of 2022-2032.

Connected RHM (Remote Healthcare Monitoring) Market Trends : Connected RHM can be most effective for patients requiring constant monitoring for their safety, such as elderly people or patients with mental disability.

Managed Infrastructure Services Market Growth : The global managed infrastructure services market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 82,450 Million in 2022.

Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Outlook : The global residential robotic vacuum cleaner market revenue totaled ~US$ 2,275.4 Bn in 2021 and it is likely to touch a valuation of US$ 2,511.9 Mn in 2022.

IT Service Management Tools Market Technology : The global IT service management tools market is expected to secure US$ 34,512 Million in 2032 while expanding at a CAGR of 15.2%. The market is likely to hold a value of US$ 8,378 Million in 2022.

App Analytics Market Demand: Demand for global app analytics market share reached US$ 1,950.4 in 2021 and is likely to touch a valuation of ~US$ 2,238.5 Mn in 2022

Buy Now Pay Later Platform Market Share: Buy Now Pay Later Platform Market Demand Outlook 2016-2020 Compared to 2021-2031 Forecast

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

Enquiries: [email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/FMI_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Future Market Insights, Inc.