Structural Oil Pans to Capture 62% of the Automotive Oil Pan Market Share

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: The automotive oil pan industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5% between 2021 and 2031, driven by strong demand for structural oil pans. Through 2031, East Asia and South Asia & Pacific are expected to account for more than half of the market.

Oil pans for automobiles are designed to absorb the maximum amount of engine noise and vibration, which helps to meet the growing demand for noiseless vehicles. An rise in vehicle production is expected to raise demand for automotive oil pans in the near future.

Demand for newly designed oil pans with lightweight properties has grown globally in the last several years, owing to increased research and development spending by major automobile manufacturers and suppliers. Composites, which are less expensive than metal, are increasingly being used to make automotive oil pans. As a result, there is a large price difference between metal and composite engine oil pans.

High-end car owners and fleet owners of large commercial vehicles are increasingly looking for increased performance and fuel economy as technology progresses. As a result, oil pan producers are likely to benefit greatly from the growth of luxury cars and high-end commercial vehicles over the projection period.

For Critical Insights on This Market, Request For More Info

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3621

Car and commercial vehicle demand is increasing in places such as Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific. This growth is primarily due to increased disposable income and changing demographics, notably in countries like India and China. Automobile oil pans are projected to be in high demand as the number of premium and luxury automobiles grows.

The most attractive market for automobile oil pan providers is likely to be Asia. China dominates the East Asian market and is expected to develop at a significant rate through 2031. As a result of the country's rapid economic expansion and changes in lifestyle, Chinese consumers' interest in the automotive industry has risen considerably in recent years. During the forecasted time, Europe and South Asia & Pacific will emerge as significant growth competitors for East Asia.

Rising demand for automobiles and growing use of lightweight oil pans will have a positive impact on market growth over the coming years,'' says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways:

China is the world's largest market for vehicle oil pans, accounting for approximately 66% of all sales in East Asia . This can be attributed to modern technological infrastructure.

is the world's largest market for vehicle oil pans, accounting for approximately 66% of all sales in . This can be attributed to modern technological infrastructure. The United States is expected to remain a lucrative market for automobile oil pans. According to a Fact.MR analysis, the United States will account for almost 83% of the North American market by 2031.

is expected to remain a lucrative market for automobile oil pans. According to a Fact.MR analysis, will account for almost 83% of the North American market by 2031. During the forecast period, the German market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 2.3%.

During the projection period, the passenger car sector is estimated to account for roughly 75% of demand for automotive oil pans.

Aluminum automotive oil pans have a 55% market share based on material.

Key Drivers:

As the number of automobiles on the road grows, so does the demand for oil pans.

The market is growing due to design improvements and the development of light and efficient composite materials in oil pans.

As the demand for premium and luxury vehicles grows, so will the demand for automobile oil pans.

Key Restraints:

A decrease in the rate of replacement due to technological developments in oil pans is affecting market growth to some extent.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is a major stumbling block to business expansion.

The rise of electric vehicles is also restricting the market's expansion.

To gain in-depth insights on Automotive Oil Pan Market, request methodology at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=3621

Competitive Landscape

The majority of the firms profiled in this analysis's automobile oil pan market report have focused on new product launches and expanding their manufacturing facilities in emerging markets. Innovation, cooperation with important actors, partnerships, strategic alliances, and the strengthening of regional and worldwide distribution networks are all examples of strategies. The following are some of the most significant developments:

In 2020, Dana signed a formal agreement to purchase the liquid-cooling vehicle thermal management branch of Modine Manufacturing Company.

Dana currently owns 100% of Nordresa Motors, which he acquired in August 2019 . Nordresa is a prominent integration and application engineering expert in the development and marketing of electric powertrains for commercial vehicles.

. Nordresa is a prominent integration and application engineering expert in the development and marketing of electric powertrains for commercial vehicles. In May 2017 , integrated oil pan modules were introduced by Mahle Gmbh.

Some of the leading players operating in the automotive oil pans market profiled by Fact.MR are:

Filtran LLC

Yorozu Corporation

Endurance Technologies ltd

Polytec Holding AG

DANA Inc

Ahresty Corporation

Elring Klinger AG

Hwashin Group

Nemak

Mahle Gmbh

Yanagawa seiki co. Ltd

More Valuable Insights on Automotive Oil Pans Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global automotive oil pan market, analysing forecast statistics through 2021 and beyond. The survey reveals growth projections on in automotive oil pan market with detailed segmentation:

By Product Type

Structural Automotive Oil Pans



Non-structural Automotive Oil Pans

By Vehicle

Automotive Oil Pans for Passenger Cars



Automotive Oil Pans for Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)



Automotive Oil Pans for Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs)

By Material

Steel Automotive Oil Pans



Aluminium Automotive Oil Pans



Composite Automotive Oil Pans

By Sales Channel

Automotive Oil Pans Sold through OEMs



Automotive Oil Pans for Sold in the Aftermarket

Key Questions Covered in the Automotive Oil Pan Market Report

The market survey also highlights projected sales growth for automotive oil pan market between 2021 and 2031



The report offers insight into automotive oil pan demand outlook for 2021-2031



Automotive oil pan market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations or partnerships, and others



Automotive oil pan market analysis identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Automotive Domain -

Automotive Exhaust Aftertreatment Systems Market Forecast - The passenger car sector dominates the market for automotive exhaust aftertreatment systems. As various governments throughout the world require exhaust systems to be installed in new automobiles, demand for automotive exhaust aftertreatment systems is likely to increase.

Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market Scope - The key driver driving the automotive engine encapsulation market over the projected period will be stringent government rules for pollution control. Its multiple benefits, including as lowering vehicle carbon emissions and undesired airborne noise, etc., to propel the automotive engine encapsulation market

Automotive Actuators Market Analysis - Consumer preference for features such as automatic lighting, panoramic sunroofs, auto-sense wipers, and power windows, on the other hand, is expected to drive the expansion of the automotive actuators market.

Automotive Sliding Load Floor Market Insights - Most operators use automotive sliding load floors because secure loading and unloading remains a top priority throughout transportation. In light of this, demand for automotive sliding load floors is expected to increase by 1.9X in the next few years.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That's why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & chemical and materials, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we'll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Fact.MR