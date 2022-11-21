Structural Steel Market to Worth USD 298 Billion by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 6.4% - Arizton

CHICAGO, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the structural steel market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.41% from 2022-2027 and is expected to reach USD 298.12 billion by 2027 from USD 205.36 billion in 2021. There is a huge development in the global structural steel market due to the rise in the demand for infrastructure facilities, industrial sheds, commercial establishments, and residential housing. Structural steel is generally manufactured from coal and iron ore derived from mines. These mines are operated by various mining companies and major steel manufacturers but are controlled by local governments. Steel manufacturers invest large amounts in the R&D of a wide range of steel products.

Various end-users of steel also invest in product development. Therefore, end-users are pushing the demand specifications of steel products in the market. Automotive, aerospace and construction industries change in terms of production processes. However, the automotive industry invests in the development of vehicles with improved fuel economy. Manufacturers use high-strength steel to reduce the weight of vehicles. Similarly, steel structures offer large space compared to RCC construction, and the use of structural steel in high-rise buildings offers better load-carrying capacity. Hence, structural steel manufacturers are associated with various construction projects, such as Emirates Steel. End-users and steel manufacturers form partnerships to satisfy the needs and demands of the end-users.

Structural Steel Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2027) USD 298 Billion Market Size (2021) USD 205 Billion CAGR (2022-2027) 6.4 % Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022-2027 Market Segments Application, Type, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Leading Countries US, Canada, Russia, Germany, Itay, France, Spain, UK, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of MEA, Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America Largest Market APAC Company Profiles ArcelorMittal, Nippon Steel Corporation, Shougang, TATA Steel, Hyundai Steel, Anyang Iron & Steel Group Co., Ltd., British Steel, China Ansteel Group Corporation Limited, Emirates Steel, Evraz PLC, Gerdau S/A, HBIS Group Co., Ltd, JSW Steel, Nucor, POSCO, SSAB, Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), Tangshan Jun Nan Trade Company Limited, and Voestalpine AG Page Number 223 Customization Request If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs: https://www.arizton.com/customize-report/3552 Market Dynamics Rapid industrialization in emerging economies and growing market of light gauge steel framing

Key Insights:

Hot-rolled steel dominates the market due to its low cost and capacity to carry high strength and fast production process. However, the cold-rolled steel segment is expected to dominate the market in the future because of the potential to increase the life of steel, high yield strength compared to hot-rolled steel, and low environmental impact production process.

In APAC, China , India , and Japan are the major consumers of structural steel. An increase in GDP along with the growth of the manufacturing, infrastructure, construction, power generation, and mining activities increase the demand for steel framed structures as it offers fast construction at a low cost. This is expected to boost the market for structural steel.

, , and are the major consumers of structural steel. An increase in GDP along with the growth of the manufacturing, infrastructure, construction, power generation, and mining activities increase the demand for steel framed structures as it offers fast construction at a low cost. This is expected to boost the market for structural steel. An increase in the formation of partnerships and joint ventures to develop quality steel positively impacts the global structural steel market.

There is growth in the manufacturing industry in Brazil , Russia , India , Germany , Argentina , and Mexico , and the adoption of modern technology is expected to increase production capacity as modern equipment generally require high vibration-absorbing capacity.

Market Segmentation

Type

Hot-Rolled Steel

Cold-Rolled Steel

Application

Infrastructure

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Russia



Germany



Itay



France



Spain



U.K.



Rest of Europe

APAC

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa

& UAE



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Rest of MEA

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

The structural steel market is highly fragmented as there are many manufacturers across major markets. Many small companies have a significant share that poses substantial competition to prominent companies in the global structural steel market. There is a growth in the infrastructure and industrial sectors due to increased population FDIs. This is expected to boost investment in R&D across steel industry, which will fuel the competition among players. Also, adoption of digitalization enhancing the production processes and ability to deliver products to fulfill customer demand. Also, manufacturers must introduce new or improved structural steel products from time to time and adapt to constantly changing market trends to survive in the intensely competitive environment.

Company Profiled in the Report

ArcelorMittal

Nippon Steel Corporation

Shougang

TATA Steel

Hyundai Steel

Anyang Iron & Steel Group Co., Ltd.

& Steel Group Co., Ltd. British Steel

China Ansteel Group Corporation Limited

Emirates Steel

Evraz PLC

Gerdau S/A

HBIS Group Co., Ltd

JSW Steel

Nucor

POSCO

SSAB

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL)

Tangshan Jun Nan Trade Company Limited

Voestalpine AG

Browse for More Arizton "Consumer Goods Retail Tech" Research Reports

