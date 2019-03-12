Stryker Announces Clinical Evidence Demonstrating Improved Early Functional Recovery with Mako Total Knee

MAHWAH, N.J., March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stryker's Joint Replacement Division today announced the showcase of Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted Surgery data at the 2019 Academy Meeting. This includes a look at clinical studies examining early Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted Total Knee Surgery outcomes and patient benefits1,2, as well as an analysis of Medicare claims data demonstrating lower episode of care costs to Medicare with the use of Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted Total Knee Surgery compared to manual total knee surgery3.

A prospective, consecutive series, single-surgeon study compared 40 patients undergoing manual total knee arthroplasty (TKA) to 40 patients undergoing Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted TKA. This study concluded that Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted TKA was associated with less post-operative pain, a decreased need for opiate analgesics, less time to hospital discharge with a 26 percent reduction in length of hospital stay and less need for in-patient physical therapy1.

Additionally, a longitudinal, retrospective analysis of CMS Medicare claims data evaluated the 90-day episode-of-care (EOC) costs for manual TKA vs Mako TKA. This analysis concluded that Mako TKA patients had overall lower average 90-day EOC costs to Medicare compared to manual TKA, with costs savings driven by reduced facility costs, shorter lengths of stay, decreased readmissions and economically beneficial discharge destinations3.

"Mako has been changing the game across the entire joint replacement service line for years and we're excited to continue leading the charge in this space," said Stuart Simpson, President of Stryker's Joint Replacement Division. "Mako is transforming the way hip and knee replacements are performed and we are proud to be at the forefront of the robotics movement in orthopaedics."

Mako utilizes a CT-based 3D modeling of bone anatomy to create a surgical plan that is personalized to the patient. The only robotic-arm assisted surgical technology equipped with haptic guidance, Mako has demonstrated in a cadaveric study more accurate bone resection to plan compared to manual instrumentation, enabling surgeons to limit soft tissue damage by providing visual, auditory, and tactile feedback limiting sawblade action outside of the haptic boundary4. Another prospective cohort study was performed to compare macroscopic bone and soft tissue injury between Mako TKA and manual TKA. The study included 30 consecutive manual TKAs followed by 30 consecutive Mako TKA procedures, all performed by a single surgeon. The results indicated reduced bone and soft tissue damage in the Mako patient group2.

Stryker will showcase this data at the Academy meeting in Las Vegas, NV (booth #443) from March 12-16, 2019.

