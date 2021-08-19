Stryker Heads To Truist Field To Educate Charlotte Knights Fans On Mako SmartRobotics™ Technology

MAHWAH, N.J., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stryker is visiting Truist Field in Charlotte as its latest stop on a cross-country tour with Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™). Today and Friday, August 20, Stryker will welcome fans to its SmartRobotics™ Stadium booth and educate individuals on joint health and the latest innovation in joint replacement technology, Mako SmartRobotics™.

"We've been on the road this summer visiting ballparks across the nation, and we're looking forward to joining Charlotte Knights fans for back-to-back games," said Don Payerle, president of Stryker's Joint Replacement division. "We encourage attendees to stop by our SmartRobotics™ Stadium and learn how Stryker is committed to helping individuals with joint pain find a treatment option right for them."

The booth will feature interactive activities for the whole family, as well as local orthopaedic surgeons on-site to discuss joint health and treatment options such as Mako SmartRobotics™ robotic-arm assisted surgery. Fans can learn more about Stryker throughout the games with videoboard commercials and promotions, including a seat upgrade for a lucky fan. In addition to the game day events, local Mako-certified orthopaedic surgeons will return to the ballpark on Tuesday, September 28 for an educational seminar about joint health and the latest technologies available.

Strike Out Joint Pain and Revisit Treatment Options

Since the beginning of the pandemic, many individuals and physicians have delayed orthopaedic procedures, which can lead to an increased use of medications, a more difficult recovery and more complicated surgeries, according to a recent Lancet study.[1] However, it is important for those living with joint pain to seek help and speak with their physicians about the surgical and nonsurgical options available to them to help prevent further pain and complications.

Charlotte Knights fans who are interested in learning more about new advances in healthcare designed to treat joint pain and keep people active, including Mako SmartRobotics™ technology, can visit the SmartRobotics™ Stadium booth on the concourse near the main gate.

Additionally, as part of its "Own the Walk" charitable program, Stryker will donate $1 to K9s For Warriors – the nation's largest provider of service dogs to American veterans living with military-related trauma – for every walk issued to a batter during the regular season. Stryker has been a committed partner of K9s For Warriors since 2015, having sponsored 31 service dogs to date — the largest number by any corporate partner.

All surgery carries risk. See your orthopaedic surgeon to discuss your potential benefits and risks. Not all patients will have the same postoperative recovery and activity level. Individual results vary.

About Stryker

Stryker is one of the world's leading medical technology companies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in Orthopaedics, Medical and Surgical, and Neurotechnology and Spine that help improve patient and hospital outcomes. More information is available at stryker.com.

About Minor League Baseball

Minor League Baseball is the governing body for all professional baseball teams in the United States, Canada, and the Dominican Republic that are affiliated with Major League Baseball® clubs through their farm systems. In 2019, Minor League Baseball attracted over 41.5 million fans to its ballparks to see baseball's future stars and experience affordable family-friendly entertainment that has been a staple of Minor League Baseball since 1901. For more information, visit www.MiLB.com. Follow Minor League Baseball on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About K9s For Warriors

Determined to end veteran suicide, K9s For Warriors is the nation's largest provider of trained Service Dogs to military veterans suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injury and/or military sexual trauma. With the majority of dogs coming from high-kill rescue shelters, this innovative program allows the K9/Warrior team to build an unwavering bond that facilitates their collective healing and recovery. This treatment method is backed by scientific research (from Purdue University's OHAIRE Lab) demonstrating Service Dogs' ability to help mitigate their veteran's symptoms of PTSD while simultaneously restoring their confidence and independence.

[1] https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanrhe/article/PIIS2665-9913(21)00001-1/fulltext

