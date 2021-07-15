Stryker Introduces its "SmartRobotics™ Stadium" to Indianapolis Indians Fans as Part of 10-City Tour of Minor League Ballparks

MAHWAH, N.J., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Stryker continues its run with Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™), stopping at Victory Field to bring the SmartRobotics™ Stadium booth to Indianapolis Indians fans. On Thursday, July 15 and Friday, July 16, Stryker will join fans at the ballpark to showcase the latest innovation in joint replacement technology, Mako SmartRobotics™.

Stryker will have a local orthopaedic surgeon on-site to speak with individuals about joint health and treatment options that may have been put off during the pandemic. Additionally, fans are encouraged to participate in engaging and entertaining activities in between innings at the booth.

"Whether you are looking for a fun night with the family or a new place to go with friends, Victory Field is a great place to catch the Indians play," said Don Payerle, president of Stryker's Joint Replacement division. "We invite the fans to visit our SmartRobotics™ Stadium booth to learn more about the importance of joint health so they can continue to jump to their feet and cheer for their team."

Those in attendance will also learn more about Stryker during the games through videoboard commercials and promotions, including a seat upgrade for a lucky fan and a seventh-inning stretch promotion. In addition to the game day events, local orthopaedic surgeons will be back at Victory Field on Thursday, August 19, to host an educational seminar teaching fans about joint health and the latest treatment options, including Mako SmartRobotics™ robotic-arm assisted surgery and other nonsurgical options.

Lastly, as part of its "Own the Walk" charitable program, Stryker will donate $1 to K9s For Warriors – the nation's largest provider of service dogs to American veterans living with military-related trauma – for every walk issued to a batter during the regular season. Stryker has been a committed partner of K9s For Warriors since 2015, having sponsored 31 service dogs to date — the largest number by any corporate partner.

It's Time to Get Patients Back in the Game

At the start of the pandemic, many individuals and their physicians decided to delay necessary orthopaedic procedures, with some facilities having to stop them entirely until the pandemic was better controlled. However, putting off surgery could result in increased use of medications, a more difficult recovery and even more complicated surgeries, according to a recent Lancet study.[1] Now, it is time to ensure that healthcare professionals start to talk to patients again about revisiting their treatment options.

To register for the seminar on August 19 and learn more about joint health treatment options, please visit makosmartrobotics.com.

All surgery carries risk. See your orthopaedic surgeon to discuss your potential benefits and risks. Not all patients will have the same postoperative recovery and activity level. Individual results vary.

About Stryker

Stryker is one of the world's leading medical technology companies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in Orthopaedics, Medical and Surgical, and Neurotechnology and Spine that help improve patient and hospital outcomes. More information is available at stryker.com.

About Minor League Baseball

Minor League Baseball is the governing body for all professional baseball teams in the United States, Canada, and the Dominican Republic that are affiliated with Major League Baseball® clubs through their farm systems. In 2019, Minor League Baseball attracted over 41.5 million fans to its ballparks to see baseball's future stars and experience affordable family-friendly entertainment that has been a staple of Minor League Baseball since 1901. For more information, visit www.MiLB.com. Follow Minor League Baseball on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About K9s For Warriors

Determined to end veteran suicide, K9s For Warriors is the nation's largest provider of trained Service Dogs to military veterans suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injury and/or military sexual trauma. With the majority of dogs coming from high-kill rescue shelters, this innovative program allows the K9/Warrior team to build an unwavering bond that facilitates their collective healing and recovery. This treatment method is backed by scientific research (from Purdue University's OHAIRE Lab) demonstrating Service Dogs' ability to help mitigate their veteran's symptoms of PTSD while simultaneously restoring their confidence and independence.

[1] https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanrhe/article/PIIS2665-9913(21)00001-1/fulltext

