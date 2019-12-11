STS Education adds chief academic officer to team

Levine's career in edtech spans more than 25 years, including roles as a K-12 district administrator, college instructor, and veteran of edtech startups and Fortune 500 companies. For the last decade, Elliott served as director of education (Americas) at HP Inc., where he was named the company's first Distinguished Technologist in Education. There, in addition to supporting the company's growing education practice, he was lead inventor of the patent-pending HP Personal Learning Engine. Additionally, he authored the HP Rules of Classroom Innovation.

According to Levine, "K-12 schools are investing $40 billion annually on technology plus the curriculum and training essential to prepare students for the global workforce. By adding a C-level academic leader, STS Education is furthering its commitment to help schools meet their edtech needs and goals."

Named to the inaugural list of the Top 100 Influencers in EdTech by EdTech Digest Magazine, Levine is a past columnist for The School Administrator (AASA), American School Boards Journal and Electronic School (NSBA). He's been on the adjunct faculty of Hofstra University as well as Nassau and Suffolk Community Colleges in New York. Levine has delivered keynotes and workshops across the U.S. and internationally, including the keynote at the National Conference on Student Assessment.

"We are thrilled to have Elliott as part of our executive team," said Marc Netka, CEO and co-founder of STS Education. "His expansive education and technology expertise will be a tremendous asset to STS Education. The experience he brings to the company will help us to take our services to new heights and provide even better edtech recommendations for our clients."

For more information about STS Education, please visit https://www.stseducation-us.com.

About STS Education

STS Education was founded in 2009 as a merger of two edtech companies. As a leader in the edtech industry, it has been on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies list for the last six years. STS provides curated edtech hardware, software and services that help schools create educational experiences with measurable learning outcomes. STS has partnered with thousands of schools nationwide to ensure they reach their technology goals. By consulting with schools to understand their specific needs and available resources, STS helps them best prepare students for the global workforce. For more information, please visit https://www.stseducation-us.com.

Emma Frawley

Mustang Marketing

pr@mustangmktg.com

805-262-6014

SOURCE STS Education

Related Links

https://www.stseducation-us.com

