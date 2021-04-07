Stuart P. Pegg, MD, Celebrated for Excellence in Surgery and Medicine

Deciding that he wanted to pursue medicine by the age of 13, Dr. Pegg earned a Bachelor of Surgery, Bachelor of Medicine, with honors, from the University of Queensland in Brisbane in 1956 before completing his internship at the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in 1957. He had also served as a captain in the Australian Army Reserve in 1957. He subsequently embarked on his career as a medical superintendent in Julia Creek, Queensland from 1958 to 1961 prior to accepting a position with the Princess Alexandra Hospital as a surgical registrar from 1962 to 1964. Furthermore, Dr. Pegg operated as a surgical registrar at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in England from 1965 to 1966.

In 1967, Dr. Pegg returned to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital, where he was proudly appointed to the role of surgical supervisor. Following this appointment, he advanced to become the director of surgery in 1977 and found success in this capacity until 1994. During this time, he resumed service with the Australian Army Reserve and contributed at the rank of major from 1981 to 1987. Recruited an associate professor of burn surgery at his alma mater, the University of Queensland, in 1994, he worked in this capacity until he was promoted to the post of professor in 1996. Dr. Pegg eventually retired from the University of Queensland in 2006 as an emeritus professor.

Alongside his primary responsibilities, Dr. Pegg is a regular author of articles for professional journals. He has also been very active with a number of professional organizations, including the International Society for Burn Injuries, where he was vice president from 1990 to 1998 and was inducted as an honorary life member in 2004. In addition, he flourished as the president of the Churchill Fellows' Association of Queensland and the Australian & New Zealand Burn Association as well as a fellow of the Royal Australian College of Surgery. An honorary member of the American Association for the Surgery of Trauma, Dr. Pegg is likewise affiliated with the Royal College of Surgeons, the Royal Australasian College of Surgery, the Australian Medical Association, the American Burn Association and the South African Burn Society.

Having accomplished much over the course of his career, Dr. Pegg was honoured by naming the new Adult Burns Unit the "Professor Stuart Pegg Adult Burns Centre" in 2003, and new Queensland Childrens Hospital Burns Centre the "Pegg/Leditschke Burns Centre" in 2017. Celebrated previously with the Australian Fellowship RICS in 1964, something he considers to be among the highlights of his career, he has also been decorated by the Order of Australia and presented with the G. Whitaker International Burn Prize in Sicily. Most recently, he received the Vice Chancellor Alumni Award of Excellence from the University of Queensland in 2018. For excellence in his career, Dr. Pegg has been featured in Who's Who in Medicine and Healthcare, Who's Who in Science and Engineering and Who's Who in the World, and garnered the prestigious Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award.

About Marquis Who's Who®:

Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who's Who in America®, Marquis Who's Who® has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field of endeavor, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment. Today, Who's Who in America® remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms around the world. Marquis® publications may be visited at the official Marquis Who's Who® website at www.marquiswhoswho.com.

SOURCE Marquis Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.marquiswhoswho.com

