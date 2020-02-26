StubHub Announces Lineup for "StubHub Trending" at SXSW

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- StubHub , the world's most trusted event marketplace, announced the lineup for "StubHub Trending," its sixth annual showcase at the South by Southwest (SXSW) music festival. The two-day showcase, March 18-19, will be part of COLLiDE on Rainey, and will feature over 18 artists including headliners The Struts and Phantogram as well as performances by Houndmouth, Sudan Archives, and JP Saxe. "StubHub Trending," at SXSW will be accessible to all SXSW attendees and badge holders.

"It is good to be back at SXSW with such a strong set of headliners and up-and-coming talent for our sixth-consecutive year," said Jay Harren, Head of Music Partnerships for StubHub. "Our goal is to continue to bring fans exclusive access to emerging artists and those who have paved the way or forged new ground in recent years, spanning all genres of music and our data shows that this lineup is indeed full of these 'trending' acts. As we strive to bring fans closer to artists who we believe will be headliners in years to come, SXSW proves to be a great place to do that each year."

2019 StubHub SXSW Schedule:

Location: Banger's Sausage House & Beer Garden – 79 & 81 Rainey Street, Austin, TX 78701

WEDNESDAY – March 18 DAYTIME NIGHT TIME 2 p.m. Partner 9 p.m. Stop Light Observations 3 p.m. Great Grandpa 10 p.m. Houndmouth 4 p.m. Devon Gilfillian 11 p.m. White Denim 5 p.m. Overcoats 12 a.m. The Struts 6 p.m. Night Moves



THURSDAY – March 19 DAYTIME

2 p.m. almost monday NIGHT TIME 3 p.m. Tomar and The FCs 9 p.m. Yumi Zouma 4 p.m. Lunar Vacation 10 p.m. Sudan Archives 5 p.m. Naia Izumi 11 p.m. 070 Shake 6 p.m. JP Saxe 12 a.m. Phantogram

Hosted at Austin's quintessential Banger's Sausage House & Beer Garden, the SXSW showcase will set the perfect scene for the eclectic roster of talent at SXSW. The lineup offers festival goers and opportunity to explore a variety of genres, from rap to indie rock to soul to electronic to pop, all in an intimate, outdoor venue quintessential of Austin. All acts on the lineup are acts on the rise - "trending" acts - as indicated by fan demand and data. Performances begin each day at 2 p.m. and go into the night, with Banger's serving up their legendary house-made sausages, craft beer, pickled veggies and other Texas staples.

RSVPs

To attend the daytime performances, SXSW attendees should RSVP at culturecollide.com/stubhub2020. Evening performances are exclusively open to SXSW badge and wristband holders on a first-come, first-served basis.

ABOUT STUBHUB

At StubHub, our mission is to bring the joy of live to fans globally. As the world's most trusted ticket marketplace spanning 44 countries, we enable fans to buy and sell tickets to tens of thousands of events, whenever and wherever fans want to be. Backed by award-winning customer care, StubHub's FanProtect™ Guarantee means every ticket is guaranteed valid or you'll receive a replacement ticket of equal or better value, or your money back. Our business partners include more than 130 properties globally across the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS, WWE, NCAA, Matchroom Boxing, plus Paciolan, Tessitura and Roundabout Theatre Company. StubHub provides the total end-to-end event going experience throughout the world. For more information on StubHub, visit StubHub.com or follow @StubHub on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn.

SOURCE StubHub

Related Links

http://www.stubhub.com

