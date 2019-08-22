StubHub Releases Third Annual NFL Preview: NFL's International Popularity Continues to Grow, Browns and Chiefs Show Largest Sales Jumps

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- StubHub, the world's largest event marketplace, today released its third-annual NFL Preview, deconstructing insights on the most in-demand teams, top-selling games and international ticket trends heading into the 2019 season.

Highlights include:

Increase in demand for international games, up 55% from 2018

The Top 10 teams of 2019, led by the Dallas Cowboys for the fifth straight year

Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs and LA Chargers see largest jumps in demand

Bears-Packers season kickoff is the most in-demand game

Most popular NFL players based on eBay merchandise sales

INTERNATIONAL APPEAL

The NFL's international appeal continues to climb, as sales coming from outside the U.S. have increased 19% since the 2018 season start, with fans from 54 countries purchasing tickets to U.S. games on StubHub.

The league's international matchups also continue to see growth in popularity as ticket sales for games abroad increased by 55% since last year. The Bears-Raiders matchup is the top-selling London game, and fans from 35 countries have purchased tickets, compared to 31 countries in 2018.

MOST IN-DEMAND TEAMS

The Dallas Cowboys are the top-selling team on StubHub for the fifth year in a row, with an increase in ticket sales by 64% and outselling the #2 team, the Green Bay Packers, by more than 50%. The Chicago Bears re-enter the list at #3 after being absent from the top ten in 2018, with ticket sales up 160%.

Newcomers to the list include the Cleveland Browns and the Los Angeles Chargers. The Browns are the #1 trending team, indicating the biggest growth in sales since last season at 366%, while the Chargers show a significant 220% increase.

''Earlier this year, we found Cleveland Browns' fans to be the most optimistic by comparing buying behavior against Vegas odds, so it's appropriate that the Browns are seeing a huge jump in ticket sales, especially given recent free agency acquisitions,'' said Akshay Khanna, general manager of NFL for StubHub. ''Interest in the league, internationally, continues to climb as the Bears-Raiders NFL London matchup is in the top ten most anticipated games, and London games are drawing fans from over 35 countries.''

2019 Top 10 Most In-Demand NFL Teams*

*Ranking based on StubHub ticket sales as of 8/22 for the 2019 NFL season

For a full data outlook and graphics with more insights on the top teams, top trending teams, the most anticipated matchups of the season and more, visit the StubHub PressBox.

