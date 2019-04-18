While colleges are accepting new freshmen for the upcoming academic year, incoming students are left with the unnerving and intimidating question of what life will be like in the colleges that have accepted them. UniSuccess reassures them by offering a high-quality online video platform where they meet with Student-Advisors that match their courses and colleges. This allows each one of these incoming students to ask for tips, tricks, guidance, and what to expect as a new incoming freshman.

Student-Advisors are themselves college students who have recently gone through the same paths. Selected from 1200 US colleges, they are ready to answer questions of many topics, such as housing, meal plans, work-life balance, social activities, and financial aid.

As UniSuccess demand keeps growing at an exponential rate, the team of Student-Advisors will continue to expand. UniSuccess' goal is to bring Student-Advisors from a diverse range of backgrounds and colleges in order to meet the variety and diversity of graduating high school students around the globe.

"I wish UniSuccess had existed when I was applying to college as I made plenty of errors. Now that it exists, it makes me satisfied that I can help others avoid the mistakes that I made," says Alison Foster, a Student-Advisor studying at NYU.

"UniSuccess played a huge part in my selection to study at the University of Texas. I came with zero expectations and my advisor, Sebastian, was nothing but awesome. It's funny that I can now consider him a close friend after asking for advice so many times," says Nicole Kirwin, a student from Lakeside School.

For details, see: www.unisuccess.com/news/2019/Student-Advisors-from-1200-US-Colleges-Meet-Fast-Growing-Demands-of-High-School-Students-Worldwide

Contact: pr@unisuccess.com

About UniSuccess.com

UniSuccess is an online platform that helps high school students get into their dream universities. Its high-quality video network enables them to meet with advisors who are themselves students in colleges. Student-Advisors from 1,000+ prominent US colleges are helping high school students on important topics, such as college selection, application essays, SAT/ACT preparation, academic programs, college life, meal plans, housing, etc.

