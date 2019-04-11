Student Entrepreneurs From Wellesley, Olin & Babson Colleges To Show Products At Weissman Foundry Fashion Show April 20th

WELLESLEY, Mass., April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Weissman Foundry Fashion Show - "Untitled" - will showcase student entrepreneurs from Babson College, Franklin W. Olin College of Engineering and Wellesley College (BOW) on Saturday, April 20th, 2019, 6 p.m., on Babson's Wellesley campus.

The Weissman Foundry is an open-door design studio, inspiring transdisciplinary innovative collaboration between Babson, Olin, and Wellesley for the advancement of new or existing projects.

Masterpieces on the "Untitled" runway will range from accessories and wearables to upcycle and fabric patterns.

The student entrepreneurs can designate their own model and style their model as they like.

The show will be curated but there is no limit for submissions.

New, wearable or upcycled - say, a jacket that was significantly altered through painting, studding and accessorizing - products will be featured. The showcased work will be physically, mentally, and emotionally inoffensive.

"The idea for the "Untitled" fashion show developed last semester when it became clear that many students from all three campuses made the widest range of incredibly creative things for bodies. Our show is a celebration of individual BOW student's creativity as well as the combined creativity, community and collaboration it has taken to build the Foundry over the last year," said Janos Stone, Manager of Innovation + Design (Spaces), The Weissman Foundry.

"This show is the Foundry's coming out party to the world. Up to now, all Foundry events been BOW facing. The Fashion Show announces to all that the Foundry is a unique 4th culture made of the three BOW cultures, that we are trans-disciplinary center for design and prototyping and we have opened our doors to the world. Think: International Space Station meets Switzerland meets the Studio," Stone said.

Fashion At Babson, Olin and Wellesley

The Fashion Entrepreneurial Initiative (FEI), which supports and inspires students at Babson to create a positive social, environmental, and economic impact in the fashion industry.

Babson Fashion Group strives to foster a sustainable community that embraces the cultivation of artistry through clothing and self-expression.

Previous BOW Fashion Events

The Future of Fashion - an industry panel of both corporate and start-up companies that offered a full spectrum of innovative changes occurring in the industry.

Weissman Foundry Sewing Workshop - Space to learn and practice sewing, collaborate with others, and meet members in the organization.

