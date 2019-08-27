Student Loans Scams May End Via Free Debt Settlement Technology That Helps Protect Consumers Against Deceptive Debt Recovery Practices

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers in financial distress who are constantly being harassed by aggressive debt collectors have found a Free digital solution to negotiate unpaid debts, while at the same time putting an end to debt collection harassment and fraudulent debt recovery practices. The ground-breaking debt settlement App and web-based debt negotiation platform, SettleiTsoft®, empowers users to protect themselves against predatory and deceptive debt collection practices. Available in English and Spanish, consumers may now be able to shield their own interests and establish smart digital debt negotiations that best suit their needs.



The innovative tools of this powerful software platform encapsulate all aspects of the debt negotiation and debt settlement process; making it easy to digitally interact with debt collectors in a non-confrontational virtual environment. By using this affordable technology, consumers in economic distress should be able to stop harassing debt collection calls, negotiate debt settlement arrangements for unpaid debts, and retake control of their financial lives.



Under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (P.L. 95-109), debtors have the right to request in what manner and when creditors shall contact them. Therefore, by utilizing the SettleiTsoft platform, debtors are establishing this electronic method of communications as their preferred manner of negotiation, which could then help stop debt collection calls from creditors and allow the unpaid debt obligation to be amicably resolved.



The Federal Trade Commission has recently filed several lawsuits against debt settlement and debt collection companies. They are charged with engaging in predatory and fraudulent practices against hundreds of thousands of consumers by taking illegal fees and falsely claiming repayment of unpaid debts.



The free debt relief App - SettleiTsoft - allows users to streamline the debt negotiation and debt settlement process; enabling the entire operation to be fully automated and accessible anywhere, anytime. Its secure virtual environment provides a new level of protection against fraudulent practices and 24/7 assistance to all consumers; essentially placing financial control back in the consumers' hands.



The SettleiTsoft team is committed to helping consumers alleviate stressful collection activities and achieve financial stability. To learn more, visit www.settleitsoft.com.

