Student Provisioning Services Takes the Hassle Out of Using Technology in the Classroom; Announces New Ownership, New Integrations and Features

WESTERVILLE, Ohio, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Student Provisioning Services (SPS) is now veteran owned and operated by its original founder, Keith Larson. Student Provisioning Services (SPS), is based on over 20 years of consulting in the education sphere. "Our solution was born out of a substantial need that I saw as an opportunity to help fill a gap of inefficiency for learning communities across the country" -Keith Larson.

"Day-to-day, it's business as usual, but now we have new resources and capabilities to continue driving value for the learning communities we partner with. We have the ability to make product enhancements more quickly while upholding an outstanding level of service to our valued customers," said Larson. "In fact, we are thrilled to be able to announce new integrations and functionality."

New Partnerships and Enhanced Functionality

SPS has several new partnerships to enable school districts to manage their student provisioning with even more seamless data transfer options. SPS has been a Clever partner since 2017 and has integrations with PowerSchool, ProgressBook, Wengage, Mi Datahub, Infinite Campus, Skyward, and Edfi, with more announcements coming soon. "In fact, we have recently enhanced our integration with both PowerSchool and ProgressBook which our mutual customers are really excited about," said Larson. SPS is now able to synchronize email addresses in student accounts, fully automating updates in ProgressBook's Student Information System. "This enhanced integration allows us to fill a gap that we have been seeing between online systems." Said Larson. With the majority of student content being delivered online, the logical connection between these systems is the student email address. Even though the student email address is the key to bridging these systems, many districts are still manually entering this into their Student Information System after the account has been created. Our latest integration will empower districts using ProgressBook to fully automate this process and free administrators of these lingering manual tasks along the way." Said Larson. "Ultimately, this will result in saving time and resources with the added benefit of having clean, accurate data at all times."

New Ownership and Expansion

SPS continues to expand to provide service throughout the United States with customers in 15 states. The new ownership and expansion have also allowed us to deploy our consulting arm, K12 Services LLC . Consulting services available include the auditing of student accounts (i.e. check active accounts against currently enrolled students and identify accounts that are associated with students that are no longer enrolled), installing and configuring PassCore for student and staff password self-service, implementing an automated patching solution through our partnership with a top cybersecurity organization, maintaining or upgrading VMware infrastructure, maintaining or upgrading MicroFocus products including Zen Configuration Management, Open Enterprise Server and Groupwise. These services allow Educational Technology Departments to save time and money through process improvement and automation.

As part of our expansion, SPS also has a partnership with the Illinois Learning Technology Purchase Plan (ILTPP) to give schools in Illinois a valuable discount.

"I want to take this opportunity to thank each of our customers for putting their trust in us over the last five years and helping to bring us to where we are today. We come to work every day for you," said Larson.

About Student Provisioning Services (SPS)

Student Provisioning Services (SPS) is a cloud-based data integration system designed for learning communities to manage student data. The service is fully automated, cost-effective, customizable, and scalable to meet the needs of future growth. With the SPS account management solution, Active Directory, or eDirectory, is synchronized with cloud-based tools to allow all student accounts district-wide to be set up with user-names and passwords, so all student accounts are ready to go on day one. The SPS solution can be partnered with other applications to expand account management to other applications like Google. SPS will work with your existing student information system or SIS to create a fully customized solution to fit your district's needs. Because the process is fully automated, this results in far fewer errors in the system and provides a clean, accurate data foundation for ongoing data management.

