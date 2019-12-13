COMMACK, N.Y., Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- When traveling with your students, staying in communication with parents is very important -- especially for an overnight trip. Parents are often anxious about their children when they are far from home, and communication can be reassuring and helpful! However, in fairness to teachers trying to handle their group, it can be a challenge to keep dozens of parents updated consistently without forgetting anyone or anything. Student trip planning agency, Fantastic Tours & Travel, shares ways to stay connected with parents while on a trip.

Emailing. Sending update emails to parents is one of the quickest and simplest ways to stay in contact. You can send general updates to all parents at once that include pre-trip information, daily itineraries, and share group photos along with an explanation of what the group did that day. This can easily be done from your smartphone while you're traveling to and from tours or entertainment outings, making it a good option for busy trips.

Creating A Private Facebook Group. Social media's main job is to keep us connected, so why not apply that to your next trip? Create a private Facebook Group for the parents of your traveling students so you can control who sees the content. Some things you can post within this group:

Trip previews. Create the group well before the trip so you can use it as a preparation tool. You can share resources for parents to help their children prepare and pack for the trip, previews of places you will be visiting, and any departure/arrival information parents might need.

Photos and videos. Rather than posting photos of the famous monuments you are visiting, focus on the students. Capturing special memories and once-in-a-lifetime opportunities and sharing them with parents will allow parents to see the authentic experience.

Live videos. Live videos are great for giving parents an inside look at your trip and a chance for their children to engage with them in real time. This is one of the most powerful ways to stay connected with parents during a trip. Be sure to post ahead of time in the group that you will be doing a live video and at approximately what time, so parents don't miss it!

Thanks to the internet and digital tools it is easy to stay connected. Finding the time with a bunch of pre-teens – not that, we have not invented a platform for!

