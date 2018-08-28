Students Across the Country Start the School Year with Ergotron's Active Classroom Furniture

"Most parents are aware that moving throughout the day yields great benefits for the body and mind, yet students are often required to sit for the majority of the school day due to standard, fixed desks," said Betsey Banker, CWWS, CWWPM, wellness market manager at Ergotron. "Moving is key to unlocking better health, wellness and overall performance. To instill these good habits, it starts with our learning environments within our schools. We applaud those administrators and teachers who are demonstrating the way by advocating for and integrating active desks for the benefit of children."

Ongoing research has shown links between movement and improved academic performance, engagement and health in children. Ergotron's LearnFit desks are designed to create kinetic environments that promote movement to energize and empower students, as well as encourage collaboration among classmates and educators. These tools provide teachers unparalleled flexibility to rearrange classroom configurations to align with the day's lesson plan.

"My colleagues and I were interested in bringing in new classroom furniture to improve flexibility and diversity," said David Boudreaux, M.Ed., a mathematics teacher at Helix Charter High School in San Diego, Calif. "In just the first few weeks of school, we have seen marked changes. Students are raising and lowering their desks for their comfort level and blood flow. On days where we need to be more active, we're creating fully standing classrooms. I'm thrilled!"

In addition to Helix Charter High School, dozens of classrooms across the country are introducing LearnFits in the 2018-2019 school year, including New Design Middle School, New York, N.Y.; McLaughlin Middle School, Manchester, N.H.; Woodward Park Middle School, Columbus, Ohio; Eagle Middle School, Eagle, Idaho; Powhatan Middle School, Powhatan, Va.; and Lake Hazel Elementary, and Siena Elementary Schools in Meridian, Idaho.

Ergotron's LearnFit is a mobile, height-adjustable desk that offers core sit-stand features and functionality that support positive academic performance, collaboration and student well-being. To learn more about Ergotron's offerings for schools, visit education.ergotron.com.

Ergotron, Inc. is a global company focused on designing and manufacturing kinetic work environments so people can thrive as they work, learn and care for others. The way we interact with technology, collaborate with others and pursue our individual potential is changing. Ergotron supports this evolution with innovative solutions that eliminate constraint through movement in healthcare, education, contract furniture and general office environments. Through the custom solutions group, Ergotron provides unique product offerings to companies like Amazon, HermanMiller, GE Healthcare and Cisco Systems. The company has a 35-year history of innovation with more than 200 patents and a growing portfolio of award-winning brands including WorkFit™, CareFit™, LearnFit®, JŪV™ and OmniMount®. Ergotron is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minn., with a global sales and marketing presence in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. All products are designed in the United States and manufactured in Ergotron's factories in Oregon and China. Learn more at www.Ergotron.com.

