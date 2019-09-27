Students at San Diego's Webster Elementary School Receive $5,000 Barona Education Grant to Improve School Garden

Located in one of the most culturally diverse neighborhoods of San Diego, as a Title 1 school, 100% of Webster Elementary School's students are enrolled in the free lunch program. Unfortunately, the community of Webster is surrounded by fast food and does not have many healthy alternatives to choose from. The new school garden will serve as an effective way to teach students and their families about proper nutrition and will be incorporated into lessons related to health, science, math, reading, and more. They will use the grant money to purchase a garden shed, a raised garden bed, garden soil, a wheelbarrow, trash cans, a garden hose, and a variety of garden tools.

"With this assistance, Webster will have the chance to use their school garden to heighten health and hope in a community working to overcome many challenges," said Barona Band of Mission Indians Chairman Edwin "Thorpe" Romero. "Not only will it help educate, but it will also help to build a community where everyone will feel supported and inspired on their journey to a healthier lifestyle."

California State Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez sponsored the grant and joined Chairman Romero to present the $5,000 check to Principal Carmi Strom, faculty and students.

"Once again the Barona Band of Mission Indians is stepping up to help the students of south San Diego in our district," said Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez. "I'm excited with this grant we are helping Webster Elementary expand their school garden which provides fresh produce for the school community."

Since the Barona Education Grant program was launched in 2006, Barona has awarded over $3.6 million to California schools statewide. The program has equipped 729 schools with hundreds of computers, thousands of books, iPads, computer software programs and various other technologies and school supplies.

The Barona Education Grant program is the first of its kind in California created and administered by a Tribal Government. The goal of the program is to create strong educational opportunities for the children of California building upon the success of the Barona Indian Charter School, which operates under a continuous improvement model. Schools throughout California can apply for educational grants from Barona to purchase much-needed supplies and materials that promote academic improvement. Each grant awarded by the Barona Education Grant Program is $5,000. Applications can be downloaded at http://barona-nsn.gov/education.

About the Barona Band of Mission Indians

The Barona Band of Mission Indians, recognized by the United States government as a sovereign nation, has lived on the Barona Indian Reservation in rural eastern San Diego County since 1932. Prior to that, the Tribe lived on the Capitan Grande Reservation, which was established by the federal government in 1875. Long before living on a reservation, the Tribe traveled across Southern California in tune with the seasons and what nature provided. Today, the sovereign nation, governed by an elected Tribal Council, is serving its Tribal members, their families, and sharing with the San Diego region. One of the most successful gaming Tribes in the country, Barona also owns and operates the Barona Resort & Casino, San Diego's leading gaming resort, casino and golf course. For more information, visit www.barona-nsn.gov.

