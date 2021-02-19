Students Can Now Apply for a $1,000 Scholarship with NW Maids

SEATTLE, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since NW Maids Cleaning Service was started in 2014, we have been striving towards our goal of simplifying the house cleaning process for everyone.

By connecting moms who need work with moms who need relief, we have created a truly win-win-win business, by creating work opportunities for thousands of professionals and also providing an easy and affordable way for our beloved customers to book a cleaning without waiting for an estimate or getting charged exorbitant rates.

NW Maids Scholarship

In that spirit, we've decided to help out a student who is passionate about their subject and wants to change the world for the better.

Applying is easy! Just follow these three steps:

Create a short video (maximum 3 minutes) telling us how you plan to change the world for the better. Simple as that! Host it on YouTube and be sure to include "NW Maids Scholarship" somewhere in the title and a link to https://www.nwmaids.com in the video description.

Send us an e-mail at [email protected] with your name, e-mail address, a link to your video, and the name of your educational institution.

The deadline for applying to the NW Maids Scholarship is April 2nd, 2021. The winner will be notified via email by May 2nd, 2021. The winner will then have two weeks to respond and claim their scholarship by providing verification of their educational enrollment.

More info at https://nwmaids.com/nw-scholarship/

Name of Press Contact: Ilya Ornatov

Phone: (206) 508-5850

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE NW Maids Cleaning Service